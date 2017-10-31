5 Hawaii players to watch against UNLV on Saturday

Five Hawaii football players to watch when the Rainbow Warriors play UNLV at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV defensive lineman Dominic Baldwin (97) can't bring down Hawaii running back Diocemy Saint Juste (22) during the third quarter of the NCAA college football game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. (Marco Garcia/USA TODAY Sports)

1. Running back Diocemy Saint Juste, senior. Has rushed for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Owns three of the Mountain West’s top six rushing performances this season, breaking 200 yards in each game.

2. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai, junior. Leads the Warriors with 71 tackles and 7.5 for loss to go with 3.5 sacks. On the Chuck Bednarik, Bronko Nagurski and Polynesian Player of the Year watch lists.

3. Offensive left tackle Dejon Allen, senior. Second-team all-conference last season and honorable mention the year before. Has started 42 games in a row.

4. Quarterback Dru Brown, junior. Has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

5. Safety Trayvon Henderson, senior. Has totaled 38 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a sack. Also blocked a kick against Western Carolina and has broken up two passes this season.

