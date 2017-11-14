5 New Mexico players to watch against UNLV

Five New Mexico football players to watch when UNLV visits the Lobos at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

New Mexico running back Tyrone Owens (25) tries to elude Utah State nose guard Gasetoto Schuster (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

New Mexico running back Tyrone Owens (25) is stopped by Utah State linebacker Dalton Baker (24) and linebacker Kevin Meitzenheimer during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

New Mexico running back Tyrone Owens (25) carries past the defense of Colorado State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

New Mexico's Tyrone Owens is chased by Fresno State's Tobenna Okeke, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Five New Mexico football players to watch when UNLV visits the Lobos at 6:30 p.m. Friday:

1. Running back Tyrone Owens, junior. Has rushed for 579 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Even more will be asked with second-leading rusher Richard McQuarley out with a leg injury, according to the Albuquerque (New Mexico) Journal.

2. Safety Jake Rothschiller, senior. Leads the Lobos with five tackles for loss, and has recorded 53 tackles overall. Was named Mountain West defensive player of the week for his play against Abilene Christian, recording eight tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a 91-yard interception return for a touchdown.

3. Quarterback Lamar Jordan, senior. Has the veteran leadership to execute the triple option against a UNLV defense that has a history of struggling against that type of defense. Jordan has rushed for 228 yards on 3.6 per carry, and has passed for 593 yards and three touchdowns.

4. Cornerback D’Angelo Ross, junior. Tied for fourth in the Mountain West with 10 passes defended. All have been pass breakups.

5. Punter Corey Bojorquez, senior. Is first in the conference with 47.3 yards per punt, with 25 being 50-plus yards, which also leads the Mountain West.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.