5 things to look for in the UNLV-BYU game

UNLV Rebels celebrate after defeating the Hawaii Warriors 31-23 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels pray after defeating the Hawaii Warriors 31-23 in a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Five things to look for when UNLV’s football team plays Brigham Young at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sam Boyd Stadium:

1. Mistake-free football.

UNLV has executed at a high level the past two weeks, committing just one turnover. It’s little coincidence both were victories. UNLV is rightly favored over BYU, but also rightly only by four points. It’s a close enough matchup that a key turnover or two can swing the momentum and the game to the Cougars.

2. Convert in the red zone.

Again using the past two games, the Rebels scored on 9 of 10 trips inside the 20-yard line. Five of those were touchdowns. If the Rebels convert like that against BYU, they should have every chance to win.

3. UNLV’s quarterback situation.

Johnny Stanton will start for the third week in a row, but the plan is to play Armani Rogers as well. How coaches juggle playing time will affect the offensive rhythm, either positively or negatively.

4. BYU’s quarterback situation.

Beau Hoge is expected to start if his injured ankle is strong enough. He is inexperienced and has completed 48.7 percent of his passes with more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two). UNLV can’t let Hoge, or anyone at quarterback, develop any sense of comfort and begin to develop confidence.

5. The Rebels’ confidence level.

It’s high right now, which was apparent in Saturday’s 31-23 victory over Hawaii. They made every play they needed to down the stretch. Should this game come down to the final few minutes, maintaining that confidence level will be critical.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.