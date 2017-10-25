5 things to look for in the UNLV-Fresno State game

Five things to look for in the UNLV football team’s game at Fresno State at 7 p.m. Saturday.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1), right, after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter of a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

1. Expect both backup quarterbacks to play. Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said at his news conference Tuesday that starter Armani Rogers is doubtful as he goes through the concussion protocol. That means to look for Johnny Stanton and Kurt Palandech to play. And given how much Sanchez went on about Stanton at the presser, don’t be shocked if he’s the starter.

2. No matter who plays, it’s critical to get Fresno State to respect the passing game. If so, that will create running lanes for Lexington Thomas, who is capable of going the distance on any play. If the Bulldogs are in a position where they don’t have to worry about UNLV’s passing attack, then it will be a replay of the second half against Utah State on Saturday. The Aggies loaded up against the run in shutting out UNLV in the second half after allowing four touchdowns before halftime.

3. Moving the ball at all will be difficult even if UNLV is balanced. Fresno State leads the Mountain West in scoring defense, allowing 17.6 points per game. The Bulldogs allowed just a field goal the past two weeks against New Mexico and San Diego State and have gone nine quarters without ceding a touchdown, the nation’s longest streak.

4. Watch out for Fresno State’s quarterback. Marcus McMaryion didn’t transfer from Oregon State until about halfway through training camp. He became the starter four games ago, and not coincidentally, that began the current four-game winning streak. Fresno State won each game convincingly, and over that stretch McMaryion has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for an average of 226.6 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

5. Where is UNLV’s confidence level? The Rebels have been outscored 72-3 in the second half of the past three games. Should UNLV find itself competitive against Fresno State, the Rebels will have to prove they can make the plays necessary to win.

