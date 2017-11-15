5 things to look for in the UNLV-New Mexico game

Five things to look for when UNLV’s football team plays at New Mexico at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) runs the ball against Brigham Young Cougars in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Five things to look for when UNLV plays at New Mexico at 6:30 p.m. Friday:

1. The start of the game should be telling.

If the Lobos come out fired up, UNLV should be in for quite a fight. But if the Rebels jump on them early, the Lobos — who are out of the postseason running — could fold quickly.

2. Look for both UNLV quarterbacks to play.

The Rebels need Johnny Stanton to take advantage of a New Mexico defense that allows 247.8 yards passing per game. And they need Armani Rogers to jump-start a running game that hasn’t produced a 100-yard rusher in the past three weeks. How the coaches mix up playing time will be a key to the outcome.

3. Defending the option will be crucial.

UNLV needs to take the game plan that worked for most of the first half that held Air Force scoreless for the first 29½ minutes and apply it to the Lobos’ triple option attack. The option has been a real problem for the Rebels over the years, but they’ve had times when they have defended it well enough. This needs to be one of those types of games.

4. The Rebels must take care of the ball.

UNLV committed 12 turnovers in its six losses and two in its four victories. That’s hardly a coincidence. New Mexico is minus-15 in turnover margin, so there’s little reason for UNLV to have trouble holding on to the ball.

5. UNLV needs to take care of opportunities.

Converting in the red zone is crucial. UNLV turned nine trips inside the 20-yard line into points in victories over Fresno State and Hawaii, and five of those scores were touchdowns. Then when the Rebels tried to build on those wins with BYU in town last Friday, they left at least six points off the board in two early drives that ended with a sack and interception in the end zone. UNLV had the chance to take control early, but the missed chances opened the way for BYU to eventually claim a 31-21 victory.

