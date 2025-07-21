5 UNLV defensive players to watch this football season

New UNLV football coach Dan Mullen has brought in several transfers to bolster his defense heading into his first season with the Rebels.

UNLV’s Jake Pope speaks to reporters at Mountain West Media Days on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at Circa Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paul Guenther has enough experience and talent at his disposal to create a solid defense this season.

Now all UNLV has to do is put everything together on the football field.

Guenther, 53, was promoted to defensive coordinator in April after Zach Arnett resigned for personal reasons. Guenther, who was initially hired as an associate head coach in March, is returning to the college game after 21 seasons in the NFL. He spent three of those with the Raiders as their defensive coordinator from 2018-20, a stretch that included the franchise’s move to Las Vegas.

“The defensive knowledge … when he walks into that room to talk to the players, with his background and experience in the NFL, he’s coming in and saying, ‘These are the things you need to do. This is the style of defense we’re going to run, here’s what you need to do,’” UNLV coach Dan Mullen said. “He can be very matter-of-fact with them. He’s like, ‘If your goal is to get to and play in the NFL, you’re playing for a guy that is going to coach you that way.’

“I’m thrilled to have Paul.”

Here’s a handful of UNLV defensive players to keep an eye on with the team’s fall camp beginning Wednesday:

Marsel McDuffie, LB

McDuffie, a preseason All-Mountain West selection, is entering his fifth season with the Rebels.

He missed six weeks with a leg injury last year, but recovered in time to record 13 tackles in UNLV’s victory over Cal in the LA Bowl in December.

McDuffie will be expected to lead a defense that lost some key players this offseason, including All-American linebacker Jackson Woodard.

Jake Pope, DB

Pope began his college career at Alabama, made a stop at Georgia and is now at UNLV.

He will be counted on to help replace some of the players the Rebels lost in the defensive backfield this offseason.

Pope played 12 games for Alabama in 2023, with most of his action coming on special teams. He made four appearances for Georgia last season.

Denver Harris, CB

UNLV is Harris’ fourth stop after previous stints at Texas A&M, LSU and Texas-San Antonio. He’s played in 21 college games so far and was considered one of the top cornerbacks in the transfer portal this offseason.

Harris was previously a top-rated recruit out of North Shore High in Houston and made the 2022 Under Armour All-American team. He was a four-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports, and a five-star according to On3.

Jaheem Joseph, S

Joseph is another transfer — he was at Northwestern and West Virginia before coming to UNLV — the Rebels will be counting on next season.

He’s familiar with Las Vegas, as he had two interceptions for the Wildcats in their win over Utah in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Joseph had 40 tackles and one interception in 13 games with the Mountaineers last season before entering the portal, where he was considered one of the better safeties available.

Aamaris Brown, DB

Brown played at Kansas State and South Florida before coming to UNLV.

He appeared in 28 games over three seasons with the Bulls, recording 70 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Chief Borders, DE/OLB

UNLV is Borders’ fourth college stop after Florida, Nebraska and Pittsburgh. He had 11 tackles and a pass deflection for the Panthers last season.

Borders will be a key figure in the Rebels’ rebuilt defensive line, which has added five transfers. He was previously a highly-recruited high school player with offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan State and Stanford.

Borders was also a track and field standout in high school who competed in the shot put and discus.

