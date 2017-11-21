5 UNR players to watch Saturday against UNLV

Five UNR football players to watch when the Wolf Pack host UNLV at noon Saturday.

Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi (6) runs the football during the UNLV Nevada football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

1. Wide receiver Wyatt Demps, senior. Has 63 catches for 844 yards and 10 touchdowns. Averages 13.4 yards per reception. Has caught passes in 23 consecutive games.

2. Quarterback Ty Gangi, junior. Completing 59.8 percent of his passes for 2,480 yards and 23 touchdowns. Is 10th in UNR history in touchdown passes for a season.

3. Safety Dameon Baber, junior. Returned two interceptions for touchdowns and a blocked punt for another TD against San Jose State to become just the third player in NCAA history to have three returns for scores in one game. Has three interceptions for the season and is second on the team with 87 tackles.

4. Linebacker Austin Paulhus, senior. Leads the Wolf Pack with 102 tackles and 13 for loss. Is second on the team with 3.5 sacks. His 21 tackles against Air Force ranks fourth in UNR history.

5. Offensive left tackle Austin Corbett, senior. Has started 46 games in a row and has received All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons.

