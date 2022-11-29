8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV

Things didn’t work at Nebraska for Scott Frost, but he built an undefeated Group of Five champion at Central Florida.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost calls instructions during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb., in this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

In this Sept. 3, 2011 file photo, Arizona coach Mike Stoops looks at the stadium video screen during the first half against Northern Arizona in an NCAA college football game at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Miller, File)

Gary Patterson, special assistant to the Texas football coach, walks the sideline at the team's NCAA college football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman, File)

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen watches before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

UNLV’s wish list

Potential candidates for UNLV football coaching position

Mike Stoops

Former head coach at Arizona, where UNLV athletics director Erick Harper served on his staff.

Gary Patterson

They erected a statue of him at TCU, which tells you how often his teams won.

Shane Steichen

The former UNLV quarterback is now offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Keenan McCardell

Also a former Rebel, he’s the wide receivers coach for the Vikings.

Scott Frost

Things didn’t work at Nebraska, but he built an undefeated Group of Five champion at Central Florida.

Joe Klanderman

Defensive coordinator for Kansas State, where Harper played.

Collin Klein

Offensive coordinator for Kansas State.

Ryan Grubb

Offensive coordinator at University of Washington, one of the most respected assistants nationally who has Mountain West ties.