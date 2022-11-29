8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV
UNLV’s wish list
Potential candidates for UNLV football coaching position
Mike Stoops
Former head coach at Arizona, where UNLV athletics director Erick Harper served on his staff.
Gary Patterson
They erected a statue of him at TCU, which tells you how often his teams won.
Shane Steichen
The former UNLV quarterback is now offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Keenan McCardell
Also a former Rebel, he’s the wide receivers coach for the Vikings.
Scott Frost
Things didn’t work at Nebraska, but he built an undefeated Group of Five champion at Central Florida.
Joe Klanderman
Defensive coordinator for Kansas State, where Harper played.
Collin Klein
Offensive coordinator for Kansas State.
Ryan Grubb
Offensive coordinator at University of Washington, one of the most respected assistants nationally who has Mountain West ties.