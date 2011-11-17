Air Force not meeting expectations, still could reach bowl

6332587-0-4

Ask Air Force coach Troy Calhoun about his underachieving football team, and he talks about the demands of attending a military academy and the importance of graduating and serving the country.

Hard to blame Calhoun if he wants to change the subject.

He oversees a team with 28 seniors, including the school’s all-time winningest quarterback, but instead of challenging for the Mountain West title, the Falcons are 5-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference. Air Force, picked to finish third in the conference, hosts UNLV (2-7, 1-3 MWC) at 3 p.m. PST Saturday.

The Falcons’ victories were over the other two military academies, two Football Championship Subdivision schools and New Mexico.

But if the Falcons beat UNLV and Colorado State, they will become bowl eligible, which combined with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is something they could tout on the field.

Calhoun is waiting to see if quarterback Tim Jefferson, with 26 career victories, will play against the Rebels. Jefferson sustained a concussion Saturday against Wyoming.

"Just getting cleared for contact probably doesn’t happen until the very soonest on Friday," Calhoun said.

If Jefferson doesn’t play, senior Connor Dietz will start.

NOTABLE

UNLV coach Bobby Hauck said sophomore quarterback Caleb Herring, who didn’t play in Saturday’s 21-14 loss at New Mexico, should start at Air Force. "I thought that last week, too," Hauck said Wednesday. Hauck said he didn’t expect junior QB Sean Reilly to be available. Neither injury was disclosed. … Senior defensive end B.J. Bell hasn’t become a dominant pass rusher, as expected, but he showed at New Mexico why previous coach Mike Sanford was high on him. Bell repeatedly pressured Lobos quarterback B.R. Holbrook, hitting him twice and making a tackle for a loss. It was the first time this season Bell recorded numbers in either statistical category. … Junior college transfer Princeton Jackson moved from middle to strongside linebacker, where he backs up Tim Hasson. Jackson, the highest-touted recruit in this year’s class, has three tackles for loss, including two sacks.

KEY MATCHUP

UNLV’s defensive front vs. Air Force’s offensive line

The Rebels will have to deal with Air Force’s cut blocks while sticking to their assignments against the Falcons’ precise triple-option offense. Air Force again possesses a dominant running game, ranking fourth nationally at 310.6 yards per game.

INJURY REPORT

(Supplied by UNLV)

Player, Position, Injury, Status

Aaron Reed, H-back, Leg, Out

Jason Koontz, OL, Back, Out

Taylor Spencer, WR, Leg, Out

Alvin Almicar, DL, Neck, Out

Kenneth Penny, DB, Leg, Out

Sean Tesoro, OL, Leg, Doubtful

C.J. Cox, LB, Arm, Doubtful

Sean Reilly, QB, Undisclosed, Questionable

Matt Kravetz, DL, Leg, Questionable

Mike Clausen, DB, Illness, Probable

B.J. Bell, DE, Illness, Probable

Brett Boyko, OL, Illness, Probable

Kyle Watkins, TE, Leg, Probable

Alex Klorman, DL, Back, Probable

Will Chandler, DB, Arm, Probable

Ken Spigner, DB, Illness, Probable

Corbin Brown, DB, Leg, Probable

Caleb Herring, QB, Undisclosed, Probable