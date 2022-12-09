Another UNLV football starter hits transfer portal

Center Leif Fautanu became the fourth UNLV starter to enter the transfer portal since coach Marcus Arroyo’s dismissal. Fautanu started all 12 games this season.

UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Leif Fautanu (79) pulls the Fremont Cannon after his team's win against the Nevada Wolf Pack in a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s football exodus continued Thursday, as starting center Leif Fautanu became the latest Rebel to enter his name in the transfer portal, announcing his decision on social media.

Fautanu, a 6-foot-2-inch center from Honolulu, started all 12 games as a junior after earning the starting job in 2021. He helped anchor an offensive line that produced a 1,000-yard rusher for the second consecutive season.

The junior had expressed dismay after coach Marcus Arroyo’s firing while the Rebels painted the Fremont Cannon on Nov. 28, saying the decision was a “blindside.”

Fautanu is the fourth UNLV starter to enter his name in the transfer portal, joining wide receiver Kyle Williams, cornerback Nohl Williams and running back Aidan Robbins.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.