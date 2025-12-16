Anthony Colandrea will stay at UNLV, rebuffs transfer portal

Junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea says his not tranferring from UNLV after flirting with the transfer portal.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) signals for a receiver to go in to motion before the snap against Boise State in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Anthony Colandrea is following his coach’s lead.

Colandrea, the star junior quarterback at UNLV, pledged his commitment Monday to the program for next season.

“I’m not transferring,” Colandrea said. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying here. I just want to play in the (bowl game) and finish out the year with the guys.”

The Rebels returned to practice to begin preparation for the Frisco Bowl against Ohio on Dec. 23 in Frisco, Texas.

Colandrea was the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Year after delivering one of the best seasons for a quarterback in school history.

He has thrown for 3,275 yards with 23 touchdowns while running for 621 yards and nine more scores.

Such are numbers that would undoubtedly earn interest in a transfer portal world.

But like coach first-year UNLV coach Dan Mullen – who has received interest from other jobs as they have opened across the nation – Colandrea appears steadfast in his decision to remain with the Rebels. No matter how much NIL cash might be thrown his way.

“Money is never going to be part of my decision,” Colandrea said. “I’m never making a decision based on that. I base it on my future and my future is here with (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Corey) Dennis and Coach Mullen.”

Leading rusher Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas also said Monday he will return to UNLV for his senior season.

“Yes, of course,” Thomas said. “Vegas was my first home. It would be great finishing out my last year with the Rebels. Money comes, money goes. Just stay to who you are. Stay to your principles.”

Colandrea transferred to UNLV from Virginia – “I don’t want to do that again because it’s not that fun” – and he often speaks about his close relationship with Dennis.

“He has had a big impact on my life,” Colandrea said. “He has taught me so many things about being a quarterback and being a man and just life in general.

“I think we’ve grown as a team and I’ve grown as a player. We as an offense have played really well on the back end of the season. We’re clicking at a high level.”

