Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson remains on leave after wife’s death

Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson has taken a leave of absence since his wife, Wendy, died at 49 on Aug. 19 after a two-year fight with breast cancer. David Duggan is the interim coach.

In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Wendy Anderson, center, wife of Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson, obscured at left, smiles after chatting with Nebraska head coach Mike Riley, rear, before an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Nebraska. Blake Anderson said his wife died Monday night, Aug. 19, 2019, just hours after the school announced he would be taking a leave of absence. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

In this Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, file photo, Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson is pictured in the first half during an NCAA college football bowl game against Nevada, in Tucson, Ariz. Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, after a two-year fight with breast cancer. She was 49. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

In this Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, Arkansas State assistant football coach David Duggan speaks with a reporter at the NCAA college football team's media day in Jonesboro, Ark. Duggan will serve as interim head coach as head coach Blake Anderson takes a leave of absence following the death of his wife. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP, File)

Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson speaks during the NCAA college football team's scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Jonesboro, Ark. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

Arkansas State’s players knew the time was coming when their coach would need to step away. So over the summer a plan was put in place to ensure they would be prepared.

The time they dreaded came Aug. 19 when Wendy Anderson died at 49 after a two-year fight with breast cancer. Her husband, Blake, has since been on leave as the Red Wolves’ coach.

David Duggan continues to serve as the interim coach and could remain in charge when the Red Wolves (0-1) play UNLV (1-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. Duggan said he didn’t know when Anderson would return.

“We have a lot of experienced coaches, and the administration has been great supporting us,” Duggan said Monday. But most important, said Duggan, is how his team has responded.

“By their reaction yesterday in practice, I think we’re focused and ready to step forward this week.”

Duggan said he’s sure Anderson knows the football program needs him, “but he’s taking care of his family first. When he feels comfortable that they’re set, then he wants to get back as soon as possible. … We’re ready to hold down the fort until he returns.”

Anderson tweeted a message Monday calling the support he has received nationally “OVERWHELMING.”

“Its impossible to adequately say thank you to so many AMAZING people who both energized Wendy’s fight & who now are carrying me and our kids daily through prayer, texts, hugs, cards, food, & so much more,” he wrote.

UNLV now has a game of video to study on Duggan after Arkansas State lost 37-30 to Southern Methodist.

That video would have been valuable even if Anderson had returned last week because Duggan and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf are in their first season. Duggan was Western Michigan’s linebackers coach the previous three seasons, and Heckendorf was at North Carolina the past eight years, the final five as the quarterbacks coach.

Five other assistants also are in their first season on the staff.

“There are so many new personalities in the room,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “So we’re watching film on their previous stops — both coordinators.Managing being a head coach and a coordinator in your first year and not expecting to do so, that’s a lot on your plate. From that I saw this last week, they handled it pretty well .”

Sanchez said he was uncertain if UNLV running backs Chad Magyar (personal issue) and Courtney Reese (high ankle sprain) would play, but said after watching Arkansas State video that he expects quarterback Armani Rogers to pass more on Saturday. SMU threw for 360 yards against the Red Wolves.

Rogers completed 11 of 17 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s 56-23 victory over Southern Utah.

“I feel like I did well that game,” Rogers said. “Just missed a few passes. It was first-game jitters getting out of the way, and now I know what to expect.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.