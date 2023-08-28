105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Football

Barry Odom excited to make debut as UNLV football coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 4:40 pm
 
UNLV football coach Barry Odom talks to the news media at the Fertitta Football Complex Monday, ...
UNLV football coach Barry Odom talks to the news media at the Fertitta Football Complex Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
UNLV football coach Barry Odom talks to the news media at the Fertitta Football Complex Monday, ...
UNLV football coach Barry Odom talks to the news media at the Fertitta Football Complex Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
UNLV football linebacker Jackson Woodard talks to the news media at the Fertitta Football Compl ...
UNLV football linebacker Jackson Woodard talks to the news media at the Fertitta Football Complex Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
UNLV football quarterback Doug Brumfield talks to the news media at the Fertitta Football Compl ...
UNLV football quarterback Doug Brumfield talks to the news media at the Fertitta Football Complex Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) looks to pass while defensive backs Daego Albert (40) and Jalen ...
Quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) looks to pass while defensive backs Daego Albert (40) and Jalen Frazier (1) close in on him during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Barry Odom has been looking forward to Saturday since Dec. 6, the day he was named UNLV’s football coach.

“I’m excited to be in this role, in the chair of being a head coach,” Odom said Monday. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead this team. I feel a great responsibility to get our program back to where we need to be — competing and winning championships.

“This will be the first step.”

Odom and UNLV will host Bryant University on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels will be leaning on a mix of veteran players and new ones.

Junior starting quarterback Doug Brumfield is confident the Rebels are set for a strong opening performance.

“I feel more prepared than I’ve ever been,” he said.

Brumfield said he’s also excited to show off the impact of the offseason work the team has done. He added that he’s never sweat as much during preseason camp as he did this year under Odom.

Junior linebacker Jackson Woodard has a lot of experience with an Odom preseason. He transferred to UNLV after spending the past three seasons playing at Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference as part of Odom’s defense.

Woodard — one of four UNLV captains, along with Brumfield, sixth-year offensive lineman Amani Trigg-Wright and senior defensive back Jerrae Williams — said practices have an SEC atmosphere, with an emphasis on physicality, conditioning and hard work.

“It’s amazing what (Odom) has done here already,” Woodard said. “He’s the same here as he was at Arkansas.”

While Odom is excited for Saturday, he’s also looking forward to putting his team through an in-season, game-week schedule. He said the Rebels have simulated parts of their in-season preparation in training camp and spring practices, so he believes they will adapt well as the season begins.

“Practice habits will become game-day reality,” Odom said. “That’s so true. If they’re good habits, they’ll show up when the lights are on, and if they’re bad habits, they’ll be exposed.”

Odom also mentioned the team is close to being fully healthy, and added the depth is developing on schedule.

Brumfield, Woodard and Odom said a win will be the main measure of success against Bryant. Odom said he’s ready to see how his team reacts to a competitive environment and told his players to be themselves on the field.

“If we prepare like it’s a nameless, faceless opponent,” Odom said, “we’ll get in position to take our team, play one snap at a time and do it with great energy and enthusiasm.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
2
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
3
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
4
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
5
1st look inside lavish sports lounge and restaurant going into new Durango casino
1st look inside lavish sports lounge and restaurant going into new Durango casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Graney: UNLV football looking up with new coach, returning QB
Graney: UNLV football looking up with new coach, returning QB
Gordon: New UNLV linebacker is all football, all the time
Gordon: New UNLV linebacker is all football, all the time
Raiders report: Joint practices with 49ers won’t be ‘scheme-a-thon’
Raiders report: Joint practices with 49ers won’t be ‘scheme-a-thon’
UNLV punter’s bond with Raiders All-Pro paying dividends
UNLV punter’s bond with Raiders All-Pro paying dividends
Raiders report: Lineman finally healthy, able to keep weight on
Raiders report: Lineman finally healthy, able to keep weight on
Raiders report: Nate Hobbs gets chance to be like Devin Hester
Raiders report: Nate Hobbs gets chance to be like Devin Hester