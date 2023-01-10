49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Football

Barry Odom hires offensive coordinator, completes UNLV staff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 3:38 pm
 
Brennan Marion was hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for UNLV on Tuesday. P ...
Brennan Marion was hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for UNLV on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the University of Texas.
Brennan Marion was hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for UNLV on Tuesday. P ...
Brennan Marion was hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for UNLV on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the University of Texas.

New UNLV football coach Barry Odom completed his coaching staff Tuesday, hiring Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Marion, most recently the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Texas, replaces former offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who held the position for less than a month before resigning to take the same position at Texas A&M on Jan. 4.

“Coach Marion is a perfect fit for our program,” Odom said in a news release. “I look forward to watching him develop and mentor our guys.”

For Marion, 35, UNLV will be the eighth school he has worked for since he took his first college job in 2015.

His most successful stint came in 2021, Marion’s lone season as wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh, when he mentored first-team All-American Jordan Addison to the Biletnikoff award.

Marion’s first offensive coordinator role came with Howard in 2017, and his offense led the way in a 43-40 upset of UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“I’m extremely grateful for Coach Odom and the opportunity to build a dynamic offense that the UNLV football community can celebrate and be proud of,” Marion said in the release.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
3
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
4
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Report: UNLV adds Texas assistant as new offensive coordinator
Report: UNLV adds Texas assistant as new offensive coordinator
UNLV adds big-name offensive coordinator to staff
UNLV adds big-name offensive coordinator to staff
UNLV adds defensive coordinator with deep ties to Barry Odom
UNLV adds defensive coordinator with deep ties to Barry Odom
Bobby Petrino bolts UNLV for Texas A&M after 21 days with Rebels
Bobby Petrino bolts UNLV for Texas A&M after 21 days with Rebels
Rebels announce 4 additions to football coaching staff
Rebels announce 4 additions to football coaching staff
UNLV’s leading rusher heads north, joins BYU, Big 12
UNLV’s leading rusher heads north, joins BYU, Big 12