Bishop Gorman grad, USC safety Bubba Bolden to start vs. UNLV

Bubba Bolden, who went to Bishop Gorman, has won the starting job at strong safety for Southern California. The No. 15 Trojans host UNLV at 1 p.m. Saturday.

USC safety Bubba Bolden (2) in action against Texas on Sept. 16, 2017. Photo courtesy of USC Athletics.

USC safety Bubba Bolden, a Bishop Gorman graduate, walks through the tunnel at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Photo courtesy of USC Athletics.

USC safety Bubba Bolden in action against Texas on Sept. 16, 2017. Photo courtesy of USC Athletics.

Bubba Bolden has high expectations, and players don’t go from being a big-time recruit to a big-time college football program without some level of confidence.

He wants to be first-team All-Pac-12 Conference. He wants to intercept as least five passes. He wants to make at least 50 tackles. He wants to win a national championship.

All this season.

Setting those kinds of goals and having the ability to go after them is why Bolden played as a freshman last season out of Bishop Gorman and now as a sophomore is the starting strong safety at Southern California.

“We knew Bubba coming out of high school was a very talented young man, extremely physical, and mentally and physically mature for his age,” USC coach Clay Helton said. “He was able to help us on special teams (last season) as well as be a backup safety, and that’s hard to do as a true freshman and contribute the way that he did. I think the biggest ground that he has made up is his knowledge of the pro-style defensive system.

“He performed extremely well, not only in spring but in fall camp. He’s assignment sound and playing extremely fast. Any time that you’re confused, it causes hesitation. At this level, that’s going to get you beat or hurt. There’s no more hesitation. He knows exactly what to do.”

UNLV visits the No. 15 Trojans at 1 p.m. Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and Bolden is looking forward to seeing Rebels coach Tony Sanchez and some of the players he knows. He played for Sanchez for one season at Gorman and was teammates with others.

“I think it’s going to be a great experience playing against my old head coach from high school,” Bolden said. “I’m going to go out there and have fun. I played with probably five (players). It’s going to be good playing against them, good seeing them after, but when it comes game time, it’s going to be SC versus UNLV.”

Bolden was a decorated athlete at Gorman, earning first-team Parade All-America honors. He first committed to USC in December 2015 before deciding to give other schools a look. More than 20 programs offered scholarships, but Bolden ultimately decided to stay with the Trojans.

Bolden (6 feet 3 inches, 200 pounds) appeared in every game last season but the one against Stanford because of a sprained knee. He made eight tackles for the season.

“It was a good learning experience, learning from the older guys and seeing the environment of how college is,” Bolden said. “Now it’s my sophomore year, I know how it is, I know how to get down, and I’m ready to play.”

Helton saw in training camp the progress that Bolden made from last season.

“I’m so glad that we put him out there on that field,” he said. “I think that’s going to help pay off this year for him.”

Bolden went into camp knowing he had a great shot at the starting job. He was named a starter Sunday.

It’s no surprise to Sanchez. He saw Bolden over the summer at an invitee to a USC camp, and they got to catch up.

“He’s a big, physical guy,” Sanchez said. “He’s young. He’s another one of those guys who’s going to get his first college start, but he’s a talented guy, and that’s why he’s at SC.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.