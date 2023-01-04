48°F
UNLV Football

Bobby Petrino to bolt UNLV for Texas A&M, according to reports

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2023 - 11:45 am
 
Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino watches his team warm up before playing Arkansas before an N ...
Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino watches his team warm up before playing Arkansas before an NCAA college football game on Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Bobby Petrino, hired as UNLV’s offensive coordinator Dec. 15, is leaving to take the same job at Texas A&M, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Chris Low, who broke the news of Petrino’s hiring by new Rebels coach Barry Odom, reported that Petrino will be the offensive coordinator and call plays for Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

