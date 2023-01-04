Bobby Petrino to bolt UNLV for Texas A&M, report says

Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino watches his team warm up before playing Arkansas before an NCAA college football game on Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Bobby Petrino, who was hired as UNLV’s offensive coordinator Dec. 15, is leaving to take the same job at Texas A&M under coach Jimbo Fisher.

ESPN reported Petrino told UNLV coach Barry Odom he was leaving on Wednesday. UNLV has not confirmed Petrino’s departure.

Petrino will become the offensive coordinator and call plays for the Aggies.

In the press release announcing Petrino’s hiring 21 days ago, Petrino had said, “Barry Odom is a talented coach who has always been highly respected and I really look forward to working with him at UNLV.”

Petrino’s short stay with the Rebels follows a pattern from earlier in his career. During his first stint as the coach of Louisville, he signed a 10-year extension after leading the Cardinals to a 12-1 record in his fourth season in charge of the program. Less than six months later, Petrino left to become the coach of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

His time with the Falcons ended in a similar fashion. Petrino signed a five-year, $24 million contract with Atlanta ahead of the 2007 season, but abruptly resigned following a 3-10 start to his first season in charge.

He didn’t tell the Falcons players he was leaving face to face, informing them of his decision in a note he left for them in the locker room. That ended one of the shortest non-interim coaching stints in NFL history since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

Petrino instead jumped back to college football with Arkansas, where he was fired in April 2012 after school officials said he lied about a motorcycle accident while riding with a female football staffer that Petrino had hired and with whom he was having an affair.

He also left Western Kentucky after just one season at the helm of the program to return to Louisville in 2014.

Petrino spent the previous three seasons as Missouri State’s head coach and guided the Bears to FCS playoff appearances in two of his three seasons. At the time of Petrino’s arrival, Missouri State had gone 30 years without a playoff appearance.

After joining UNLV in mid-December, Petrino, who was also going to coach quarterbacks, was to be paid $300,000 as a base salary. He was also given access to a vehicle, a faculty initial expense of $10,000 and was set to receive one month’s salary as a bonus for helping the Rebels reach a bowl game.

According to The Athletic., former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who had filled the job Petrino is inheriting, was expected to make $850,000 during the 2023 season.

Petrino’s departure shocked the Rebels’ program. Sources close to the team said the former offensive coordinator had been actively recruiting on behalf of UNLV as recently as Tuesday.

“I’m excited to be part of the new direction of the Rebels and compete for championships,” Petrino said in the press release after his hiring.

Petrino’s 21-day tenure with UNLV will conjure memories of basketball coach Chris Beard’s 19-day stint with the Rebels back in 2016. Beard bolted to join Texas Tech, where he led the Red Raiders to the 2019 NCAA National Championship game, before heading to Texas in 2021. Beard is suspended without pay after he was arrested Dec. 12 and charged for assault of a family member.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.