Boise State looks to exit MWC with bang

7482132-0-4

Here’s what’s known about the Mountain West Conference: Boise State is favored to win the title.

That’s about it.

The logjam behind the Broncos is massive, and even Boise State has major questions. Replacing quarterback Kellen Moore and running back Doug Martin won’t be easy, even for a program that has reached the point where it reloads rather than rebuilds.

It’s appropriate that questions surround the Mountain West favorite, because the conference itself faces many unknowns about its future.

Boise State and San Diego State leave for the Big East Conference next year, and San Jose State and Utah State take their spots in the MWC. Texas Christian left this year for the Big 12 Conference, and the Mountain West admitted UNR, Fresno State and Hawaii.

All this moving around might not be finished, either.

At least the football season opens tonight, a welcome distraction for a conference that could use one.

Following is a capsule look at each team in the MWC, in order of projected finish in the league’s media poll.

1. Boise State

Last season: 12-1, 6-1 MWC (second). No. 8 in Associated Press poll, No. 6 in USA Today. Defeated Arizona State 56-24 in the MAACO Bowl Las Vegas.

Returning starters: 5 offense, 3 defense.

Three players to watch: WR Matt Miller, CB Jamar Taylor, WR/RS Mitch Burroughs.

Three key losses: QB Kellen Moore, RB Doug Martin, NT Shea McClellin.

Outlook: Respect has risen so highly for the Broncos that they can lose a cruise-ship load of talent and still be chosen as the overwhelming conference favorite. But Boise State is expected to take a step back nationally. Its opener at Michigan State on Friday will show if Boise State again will be a player on the national stage or need to wait at least a year.

Coach Chris Petersen: “The first thing that jumps out to me is there’s a lot of true parity. It’s hard to analyze who’s got an upper leg on anybody.”

2. UNR

Last season: 7-6, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference (tied for second). Lost to Southern Mississippi 24-17 in the Hawaii Bowl.

Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense.

Three players to watch: QB Cody Fajardo, WR Brandon Wimberly, S Duke Williams.

Three key losses: WR Rishard Matthews, DT Brett Roy, LB Brandon Marshall.

Outlook: Should Boise State falter, the Wolf Pack appear primed to take advantage like they did two years ago, when they surprisingly tied the Broncos for the WAC championship. UNR hosts Boise State in the Dec. 1 season finale, with the title potentially on the line.

Coach Chris Ault: “I wasn’t expecting (to be picked second). I wasn’t expecting anything. Those are all perceptual, but it’s better than being picked last. And it does say the program does have some respect.”

3. Fresno State

Last season: 4-9, 3-4 WAC (tied for fourth).

Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense.

Three players to watch: QB Derek Carr, RB Robbie Rouse, LB Travis Brown.

Three key losses: WR Jalen Saunders, OT Bryce Harris, DL Logan Harrell.

Outlook: Gone is coach Pat Hill, who in 15 seasons went 112-80 and maintained the Bulldogs as a regional power. Now Tim DeRuyter, Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons, takes over. He’s got the conference’s best quarterback and running back, so that’s a good start.

DeRuyter: “We have a tremendous team coming back. Personally, having the chance to come to Fresno State is a thrill. We’ve got a program built by Coach (Jim) Sweeney and Coach (Hill) that has done some special things, and we think we can continue that on.”

4. Wyoming

Last season: 8-5, 5-2 MWC (third). Lost to Temple 37-15 in the New Mexico Bowl.

Returning starters: 5 offense, 7 defense.

Three players to watch: QB Brett Smith, DT Mike Purcell, S Luke Ruff,.

Three key losses: RB Alvester Alexander, DE Josh Biezuns, DE Gabe Knapton.

Outlook: Smith completed 61 percent of his passes last season and threw for 2,622 yards and 20 touchdowns, and he led the Cowboys with 710 yards rushing and 10 TDs, as a freshman. The Cowboys could be a contender this season, thanks mostly to the conference’s most versatile quarterback.

Coach Dave Christensen: “Entering the season, my fourth season, it will be the most experienced football team I’ve had in Wyoming.”

5. San Diego State

Last season: 8-5, 4-3 MWC (fourth). Lost to Louisiana 32-30 in the New Orleans Bowl.

Returning starters: 7 offense, 6 defense.

Three players to watch: QB Ryan Katz, WR Colin Lockett, DB Leon McFadden.

Three key losses: QB Ryan Lindley, RB Ronnie Hillman, LB Miles Burris.

Outlook: After losing Lindley, Hillman and Burris among other top players, the Aztecs took a major step by welcoming Katz to campus. He hasn’t won the job, but the Oregon State transfer – as a graduate student, he can play immediately - is a major pick-up.

Coach Rocky Long: “I’m an honest guy, I think Boise State’s the best team in the league, and I think it’s going to be tough for the rest of us to catch up. But they’re not unbeatable.”

6. Air Force

Last season: 7-6, 3-4 MWC (fifth). Lost to Toledo 42-41 in the Military Bowl.

Returning starters: 3 offense, 2 defense.

Three players to watch: QB Connor Dietz, LB Alex Means, K Parker Herrington.

Three key losses: QB Tim Jefferson, RB Asher Clark, LB Brady Amack.

Outlook: The loss of Jefferson, a four-year starter, is crucial for an offense that relies heavily on chemistry in a complex system. Air Force, however, tends to play well when expectations are down.

Coach Troy Calhoun: “We’re going to go after something that’s unprecedented, really, in college football. I don’t think in the sport in the last 100 years (that) a team’s only had 23 practice opportunities prior to playing their first game.”

7. Hawaii

Last season: 6-7, 3-4 WAC (tied for fourth).

Returning starters: 6 offense, 4 defense.

Three players to watch: RB Joey Iosefa, WR Billy Ray Stutzmann, DL Paipai Falemalu.

Three key losses: QB Bryant Moniz, LB Aaron Brown, LB Corey Paredes.

Outlook: June Jones revitalized the Warriors with a wide-open offense that was as fun to watch as it was effective. Hawaii, though, faltered when Jones left for Southern Methodist after the 2007 season. Now Norm Chow, a widely respected assistant coach known mostly for coordinating top offenses at Brigham Young and Southern California, steps in to try to revive the program. Chow takes over for Greg McMackin, who was let go last December.

Chow: “I’ve had several opportunities to become a head coach. … It didn’t feel like it was the right time. I wanted to experience some other things, and have the chance to coach in the NFL and the chance to coach in the Pac-12. Hawaii is home. I was born and raised there, about five minutes from the university. I’m older, I’ve been around a little bit, and I just thought that this was the right opportunity.”

8. Colorado State

Last season: 3-9, 1-6 MWC (tied for sixth).

Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense.

Three players to watch: QB Garrett Grayson, RB Chris Nwoke, LB Shaquil Barrett.

Three key losses: QB Pete Thomas, OL Paul Madsen, DE Nordly Capi.

Outlook: Coach Jim McElwain spent last season coordinating national champion Alabama’s offense. He might not be able to bring that kind of success to Colorado State, but the Rams hired one of the nation’s most respected offensive minds to get the program going in the right direction.

McElwain: “We’ve got a ways to go. It’s not going to be built overnight. … You don’t win on a Saturday, you win because of what you’ve done up to that point on that Saturday. So the investment is what’s important, and they’re starting to get that.”

9. UNLV

Last season: 2-10, 1-6 MWC (tied for sixth).

Returning starters: 8 offense, 5 defense.

Three players to watch: RB Tim Cornett, WR/KR Marcus Sullivan, LB John Lotulelei.

Three key losses: WR Phillip Payne, DE James Dunlap, S Quinton Pointer.

Outlook: The Rebels again find themselves trying to avoid the basement. They’ve finished with two wins in six of last eight seasons, so getting to four victories would be an accomplishment.

Coach Bobby Hauck: “I like what’s going on in our program. I think we’re making progress. I think our team looked better in person in their uniforms. I think the attitude’s great. We’ve had a good summer, and we’re looking forward to getting going this fall. I think we’ll be competitive.”

10. New Mexico

Last season: 1-11, 1-6 MWC (tied for sixth).

Returning starters: 8 offense, 6 defense.

Three players to watch: QB B.R. Holbrook, TE Lucas Reed, LB Dallas Bollema.

Three key losses: WR Deon Long, DE Jaymar Latchison, LB Carmen Messina.

Outlook: The Lobos have been a disaster, winning just three times over the past three years. Mike Locksley was let go last September. Bob Davie, who coached Notre Dame from 1997 to 2001, came out of the TV booth to take on this unenviable task.

Davie: “When I first sat down with our players, when we started our offseason program, I had a hard time saying I really liked our guys. … I like these guys now. It hasn’t been perfect, and we’ve still got some issues. Not everyone’s doing things exactly the way we want them to do it. But for the most part, I like our guys. That’s a big statement. That gives us a chance of moving forward.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow him on Twitter: @markanderson65.