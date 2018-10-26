Breaking down the UNLV-San Jose State game

UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6), center, hands off the ball during the first quarter of the football game against Air Force Falcons at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Quarterbacks

UNLV’s Max Gilliam is coming off his best performance, passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns against Air Force. Josh Love has upped his game for San Jose State, and the Spartans are more competitive when he’s behind center. Love averages 249 yards passing per game.

■ Advantage: San Jose State

Running backs

Lexington Thomas is all but assured of moving into second place on the Rebels’ career rushing list. The Rebels aren’t quite what they were earlier in the season, but they are still far more effective than San Jose State, which averages 52 yards per game.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Receivers

UNLV’s receivers are starting to come alive, with Darren Woods Jr., Brandon Presley and Tyleek Collins making plays. The Spartans have what looks like a future pro in tight end Josh Oliver, who has 39 receptions for 454 yards, one of seven Spartans in double-figure receptions.

■ Advantage: San Jose State

Offensive line

Gilliam got the ball out quicker against Air Force, which helped the Rebels’ front do a better job of pass protection. They have allowed 25 sacks this season, but that is four fewer than what the Spartans have given up. San Jose State also averages just 1.6 yards per rush.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Defensive line

San Jose State’s Bryson Bridges, Boogie Roberts and Cade Hall have combined to 16 tackles for loss, including six sacks. UNLV has not recorded a sack in three Mountain West games, and the Rebels allow 5.2 yards per carry and 221.3 per game.

■ Advantage: San Jose State

Linebackers

Javin White and Bailey Laolagi have teamed up to make nine tackles for loss for the Rebels, including 3½ sacks. Jesse Osuna, who has four tackles for loss that includes one sack, is San Jose State’s top linebacker.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Secondary

Injuries could force UNLV to go with two first-time starters, which makes its shaky pass defense (240.9 yards per game and one interception) even more questionable. The Spartans (261.1-yard average, 58.6 completion percentage) have their own issues, but do have nine interceptions.

■ Advantage: San Jose State

Special teams

Bryce Crawford handles kicking (9 of 14 field goals) and punting (43.4-yard average) for San Jose State. Evan Pantels has made just 2 of 5 field goals for the Rebels, though Hayes Hicken averages 44.3 yards per punt.

■ Advantage: San Jose State

Intangibles

Both teams desperately need a victory, and it’s difficult to say which team would benefit more from a win. But if there has been one constant in this series, it’s that the Rebels struggle at San Jose State, having lost four in a row there.

■ Advantage: San Jose State

Handicapper’s take

■ Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com):

San Jose State 27, UNLV 23 — Before distinguished alumnus Harry Edwards decides it’s time for another protest at a San Jose football game (as in 1967), the Spartans ought to find a way to notch their first win. San Jose State has come close in recent games versus Hawaii, Colorado State and San Diego State, with Love and likely NFL-bound Oliver emerging as a capable aerial combo. And the Spartans won’t get a better chance to break their so-far winless slog in 2018 than versus a UNLV team that’s winless (0-3) since starting quarterback Armani Rogers went down with a toe injury.

