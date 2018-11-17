Breaking down UNLV’s football game at Hawaii

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald, center, looks for an open receive to pass to in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

Quarterbacks

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers took first-team snaps against the starting defense in practice Wednesday, but Max Gilliam is expected to start. Gilliam led the Rebels to an upset victory last Saturday at San Diego State, but Rogers’ running ability makes it likely he will play at some point. Cole McDonald averages 316.3 yards passing and has thrown 32 touchdown passes. He could make life miserable for a banged-up UNLV secondary.

Advantage: Hawaii

Running backs

Rogers’ running ability should open holes for Lexington Thomas. They helped UNLV rush for more than 300 yards in each of the first four games. That’s crucial against a Hawaii run defense that allows a 204.7 average.

Advantage: UNLV

Receivers

John Ursua leads the Rainbow Warriors with 79 catches for 1,161 yards and 15 touchdowns. Three other players have caught at least 36 passes. UNLV’s receivers are getting better, but Hawaii’s are on a whole different level.

Advantage: Hawaii

Offensive line

After some midseason struggles, the Rebels have improved quite a bit. Their line opened the way for 199 yards rushing against the Aztecs and allowed one sack. The Warriors have allowed 31 sacks, and they average 4.0 yards per rush.

Advantage: UNLV

Defensive line

Hawaii gives up 5.0 yards rushing per carry and has surrendered 28 touchdowns on the ground. UNLV (4.9, 22) hasn’t been great against the run, either, but the Rebels did win the line of scrimmage at San Diego State.

Advantage: UNLV

Linebackers

Javin White, Bailey Laolagi and Gabe McCoy have combined to make 20 tackles for loss, including 5½ sacks. Solomon Matautia and Penei Pavihi are two of Hawaii’s top four tacklers and have combined for 6½ tackles for loss. Jahlani Tavai, who leads the Warriors with 82 tackles, is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Advantage: UNLV

Secondary

The Rebels’ depleted secondary could have a long night against McDonald and his receivers. Hawaii, which allows a 63.4-completion percentage and 249.2 yards passing per game, could have a similar experience.

Advantage: Hawaii

Special teams

Hawaii’s Ryan Meskell has made 12 of 15 field goals, but the Rebels have the better punter in Hayes Hicken (44.3-yard average). The teams are split on coverage teams, but Hawaii is a little better on returns.

Advantage: Hawaii

Intangibles

UNLV has beaten the Warriors four of the past five times, including the 2016 meeting at Aloha Stadium. The Rebels also are coming off the upset of San Diego State, and the Warriors are on a four-game skid.

Advantage: UNLV

Handicapper’s take

Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com):

UNLV 31, Hawaii 29 — Because of inconsistencies, I’m hesitant to back UNLV after its win at San Diego State. But Rogers probably will play, and UNLV coach Tony Sanchez is 14-6 as a road underdog. Plus, Gilliam now has a win after replacing Rogers. Hawaii is rested after last week’s bye, but the Warriors are on a 1-7-1 spread skid.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.