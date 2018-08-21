Broken foot ends season for UNLV end Nick Dehdashtian

UNLV junior defensive end Nick Dehdashtian will miss the football season because of a Lisfranc fracture on his left foot. He was expected to compete with senior Jameer Outsey for the starting spot.

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Nick Dehdashtian (98) tackles Brigham Young Cougars running back Austin Kafentzis (2) in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV junior Nick Dehdashtian was expected to share snaps at defensive end, but he will have to wait until next year to push for a starting job.

Dehdashtian is out for the season with a Lisfranc fracture on his left foot, MRI results revealed Monday. Dehdastian underwent the MRI on Friday and surgery is scheduled for next Monday.

“Really unfortunate and I feel really bad for Nick,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “He had a great spring ball and started off with a great camp, but unfortunately, once the swelling went down, we found out what it was.”

Dehdashtian and senior Jameer Outsey were expected to be essentially co-starters and split playing time this season, which begins Sept. 1 at Southern California.

“I guess the one positive is, this happened a couple weeks ago, so we have been able to get other guys ready as we went through camp to take on the role,” Sanchez said. “We’re like a lot of teams — when these things happen, you just have to roll with it.”

Because Dehdashtian redshirted in 2015, it’s uncertain whether UNLV can get another year for him. The school can apply for a medical redshirt.

Dehdashtian made 17 tackles last season, including 6.5 for loss and two sacks. He played in all 12 games, starting twice.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.