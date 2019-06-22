California high school receiver chooses UNLV over top programs

Wide receiver Ronald Gilliam, who plays at Serra High School in Gardena, California, chose the Rebels over scholarship offers from Arizona State, Florida, Kansas and Oregon.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez talks with his team after the spring football game at Peter Johann Memorial Soccer Field at UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV beat out some notable schools for its most recent football commitment.

Gilliam (6 feet, 192 pounds) arrived Friday to visit UNLV.

“Once on campus, it made me feel like home,” he said. “When I talked with Coach (Tony) Sanchez, he kept it real with me. He said, ‘I’m not the type of coach that’s going to lie to your face.’ I’m in love with the campus. It’s not all about just football. It’s academicwise, too, somewhere I can get a degree and graduate. It’s not like I got big-time offers, so I’m supposed to go to a big-time school. It’s not about that. It’s about where I know I can go on the field and graduate from a good school, and it’s not far from home.”

Gilliam said he expected to sign in December and arrive in January and go through spring practices.

He is ranked as a three-year recruit in 247Sports’ composite ratings. He caught 36 passes for 557 yards and three touchdowns last season.

“I know when I come in, I’m going to give it all I’ve got,” Gilliam said. “I’m going to show what I can do on the field and why you need to use me.”

