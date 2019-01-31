UNLV Football

California junior college cornerback commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2019 - 6:24 pm
 

Junior college cornerback Jeremiah Houston tweeted Wednesday that he had committed to UNLV.

Houston (6 feet 1 inch, 200 pounds) played at Long Beach (California) City College, where last season he intercepted three passes and broke up 11 others. He also made 33 tackles, including two for loss and a sack.

Hawaii also offered Houston a scholarship.

