Can UNLV beat New Mexico and snap 14-game losing streak?

Maybe, just maybe, this will be the week.

The game during which UNLV’s football team can reverse its fortune and end the 14-game losing streak that has plagued the program the last two seasons.

“It’s really important to these guys,” said Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo. “That type of confidence has to show up at some point. I’m really hoping we can get that win, but it doesn’t happen by accident.”

UNLV has four more opportunities to win this season. The first of which comes Saturday against a New Mexico team that ended a five-game losing streak Oct. 23 with a 14-3 win over Wyoming, and that was idle last week.

The Rebels actually opened as a favorite to beat the Lobos, but that line has since changed. They’ve become a 1.5-point underdog at most sportsbooks. But that signals that there’s parity between these teams.

“They play hard. They’re going to be well coached,” Arroyo said. “It’ll be another dogfight for us. … I’ve got to keep the focus on how we get better and what we do.”

Here are three things UNLV must do Saturday to secure its first victory.

Protect the football

An obvious key, every single week, but especially this week against an especially impotent offense.

New Mexico sports the worst offense in the Mountain West and the second worst in the country, averaging a paltry 12.1 points per game. Only Southern Mississippi scores fewer points among FBS programs. With that in mind, the Rebels can’t afford to give the Lobos a short field.

The Rebels are averaging 1.6 giveaways per game and allowed two defensive touchdowns last week during a 51-20 road loss to rival UNR.

Punts are OK on Saturday against this offense.

Protect the passer

It’s something the Rebels have struggled with all season. They’ve allowed an average of 4.1 sacks per game. Only Southern Mississippi and Akron allow more sacks among FBS programs.

The passing game actually has some pop when the quarterback has time to throw. Freshman Cameron Friel has totaled at least 240 passing yards in three of his last four starts. New Mexico isn’t exactly known for its pass rush and averages 1.7 sacks per game.

The Rebels actually have an even more anemic pass rush. They rank last among FBS teams with 0.6 sacks per game.

Ride the wagon

As in the Chuck Wagon, Charles Williams.

In the Rebels’ one-score losses, the sixth-year senior is averaging 127.4 rushing yards. In the three blowout losses, he’s averaging 37.7 rushing yards.

The longer the game is close, the more the Rebels can ride Williams, who needs 50 yards to eclipse former Rebels’ great Tim Cornett’s career rushing record of 3,733 yards.

The Lobos are certainly vulnerable on the ground. They yield 170.9 rushing yards per game, the fourth most among Mountain West programs.

