Charges dropped against former UNLV assistant

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado prosecutors dismissed charges Friday against a former UNLV assistant football coach accused of breaking into a bar bouncer’s car and taking a .45-caliber handgun and a wallet.

Boulder County District spokeswoman Catherine Olguin said Friday that prosecutors decided to drop the charges of trespassing and theft against Ty Gregorak because the case wasn’t strong enough for conviction.

“Basically the deputy (district attorney) felt that the people could not prove the claims beyond a reasonable doubt,” she said.

“We are relieved and grateful that District Attorney Amy Okubo dismissed this case. Justice, though delayed, has prevailed,” said Gregorak’s Denver-based lawyer, David Beller.

Gregorak, 31, who played at the University of Colorado, spent seven years on coach Bobby Hauck’s staff at Montana and followed Hauck to UNLV in December. The university didn’t renew his contract this summer, and he is now living in Spokane, Wash., and exploring other coaching opportunities.

Beller criticized the Boulder police investigation, saying it was rushed. He also chastised UNLV for quickly cutting ties with Gregorak, whose contract expired June 30.

“It is ironic that UNLV could not extend a short amount of time for due process when they charge their law students thousands to learn this simple legal right,” Beller said.

UNLV spokesman Mark Wallington did not return a call to The Associated Press.

Gregorak, who was on a personal trip to Colorado, was accused of breaking into a bar bouncer’s car and taking the items May 1. The bouncer told police the items were taken hours after he refused to allow Gregorak to enter a strip club because he appeared intoxicated.

Gregorak told police he awoke later that morning and saw the handgun, wallet, cologne and sunglasses, among other items, in his hotel room but didn’t know how they got there. He returned the items to the bouncer, who called police.

“I am grateful that this whole ordeal is finally over,” Gregorak said in a statement released through his lawyer. “Perhaps someday I will learn what happened to me that night, but as of now, I still do not know. My story has always been consistent and has never changed. This has been a nightmare for me and my family.”

Gregorak said he looks forward to coaching again.