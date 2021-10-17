Charles Williams’ heroics can’t save UNLV from another loss

Senior Charles Williams rushed for a career-high 221 yards and three touchdowns, but UNLV gave up a late TD and fell to Utah State to remain winless under Marcus Arroyo.

Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) sprints up field past Utah State Aggies safety Monte' McGary (26) in the second half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) scores the go ahead touchdown past UNLV Rebels defensive back Nohl Williams (2) and UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) in the second half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) celebrates a first half touchdown run with UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen during an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Zyell Griffin (3) makes a big catch and run past Utah State Aggies safety Ajani Carter (12) and Utah State Aggies safety Hunter Reynolds (27) in the first half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies offensive lineman Wade Meacham (79) celebrates after beating UNLV at the end of an NCAA college football game against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins is stacked up by UNLV Rebel defenders in the first half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) celebrates a kick return for a touchdown in the first half during an NCAA college football game against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) scrambles past Utah State Aggies cornerback Michael Anyanwu (22) in the first half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies safety Shaq Bond (4) celebrates a big defensive play past UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Daviyon McDaniel (71) in the second half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels tight end Kaleo Ballungay (19) breaks off a big run past Utah State Aggies safety Ajani Carter (12) in the first half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV fans are despondent after losing to Utah State at the end of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) hauls in a touchdown catch in the first half during an NCAA college football game against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo, middle, gives direction to his team during a time out in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo leads his team onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) celebrates with Utah State Aggies running back John Gentry (2) after scoring the go ahead touchdown in the second half during an NCAA college football game against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) celebrates a big defensive play in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. (7) celebrates a big defensive play in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) fights for extra yardage past UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) and UNLV Rebels defensive back Nohl Williams (2) in the second half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV cheerleaders perform in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) collides with UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) at the goal line in the first half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks off the field after losing to Utah State at the end of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Zyell Griffin (3) makes a catch and run with Utah State Aggies linebacker Cash Gilliam (5), Utah State Aggies safety Hunter Reynolds (27) and Utah State Aggies linebacker Kevin Meitzenheimer (33) defending in the second half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV fans are despondent after losing to Utah State at the end of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Tavis Malakius (55) leaps to try and block the kick of Utah State Aggies place kicker Connor Coles (59) in the second half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks off the field after losing to Utah State at the end of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels running back Chad Magyar (36) rushes up field past Utah State Aggies defensive end Byron Vaughns (11) and Utah State Aggies wide receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen (9) in the second half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV fans are despondent after losing to Utah State at the end of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) just gets the ball away with pressure from Utah State Aggies defensive end Nick Heninger (42) in the second half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Utah State cheerleaders perform in the first half during an NCAA college football game against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. (7) celebrates a big defensive play in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks off the field after losing to Utah State at the end of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV senior running back Charles Williams was speechless and dejected as he tried to unfasten his shoulder pads inside the postgame interview room Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. So, too, was junior linebacker Jacoby Windmon before offering to help Williams, who politely declined.

The two sat in silence for a minute, staring glumly at their laps as they awaited the arrival of Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo.

Strangely, their silence spoke volumes after UNLV’s most devastating loss of the season.

Williams ran for a career-high 221 yards and three touchdowns against Utah State, and Windmon recorded 18 tackles, including two for loss. But their valiant efforts couldn’t propel the Rebels past the Aggies, who rallied for a 28-24 victory before an announced crowd of 21,322.

The Rebels are 0-6 — they haven’t won since Nov. 30, 2019 — but this loss seemed to sting more than the other five. UNLV led Utah State for all but 35 seconds in the fourth quarter, having forced four consecutive stops to keep its lead.

But with the game on the line, the Aggies covered 60 yards in nine plays, with Elelyon Noa running 11 yards for the game-winning score with 35 seconds to play.

“It hurts. Really hurts my soul,” Williams said after the finest performance of his career. “We gave it our all tonight.”

UNLV nursed a lead for much of the game, relying mostly on Williams while Windmon and his teammates stymied Utah State’s offense. Sure, the Rebels allowed a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter to former Centennial High School standout Savon Scarver, who tied the NCAA career record of seven.

But Williams, whose single-game rushing total tied for ninth-most in school history, promptly helped them regain the lead on the ensuing play with a 75-yard scoring sprint.

The formula seemed simple: Ride Williams, allow freshman quarterback Cameron Friel to manage the game and force Utah State (4-2, 2-1 MW) to sustain long drives. And the Rebels did just that, showcasing improved execution and cohesion on both sides of the ball.

But Friel was knocked from the game after taking a vicious hit while throwing an interception with 9:26 to play.

UNLV, which fell to 0-2 in the conference, accounted for minus-1 yard on its final seven plays without Friel.

Conversely, an offense that was dormant for much of the second half finally found its groove on Utah State’s penultimate possession. Noa converted a fourth-and-1 with 90 seconds to play, and quarterback Logan Bonner completed three straight passes to uncovered receivers to set up the game-winning touchdown run.

Junior Justin Rogers replaced Friel for UNLV’s final two possessions, and his desperation fourth-down throw was bobbled and intercepted in the waning seconds.

“It doesn’t come down to one call or one play,” Arroyo said. “We’ve got to do a better job collectively to put ourselves in position and close that one out. We’re leading the entire game. The expectations we have right now are really high.

“I’m heartbroken and mad and humbled and pissed. All the stuff that we’re all feeling in that locker room right now is pretty rough. It’s been like that all season, too.”

Williams also had scoring runs of 1 yard and 5 yards, rushing behind an offensive line that created holes more consistently and protected Friel in the pocket. He passed for 107 yards before departing with an apparent lower body injury.

UNLV senior linebacker Austin Ajiake finished with 16 tackles, and freshman cornerback Cameron Oliver had an interception.

Bonner passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns to Deven Thompkins, who ran free en route to 12 receptions for 180 yards.

Four of UNLV’s losses are by eight points or fewer, but none of the other ones ended quite like this one.

“We’ve got to find a way to ramp that thing up and stay steady,” Arroyo said. “That’s my job, and I take that job pretty serious.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.