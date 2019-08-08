100°F
UNLV Football

Charles Williams to start at RB for UNLV, but backup job unclear

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2019 - 3:03 pm
 

Junior Charles Williams is expected to be UNLV’s starting running back when the Rebels open Aug. 31 against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Behind him?

Well, that’s a more complicated story.

Four backs are competing for the spot behind Williams, but it’s a battle that could last all season. The second back into a game largely will depend on the opponent and what kind of offense the Rebels are in at the time and not necessarily a reflection of the depth chart.

“I’d say Charles has earned (the starting spot), and everybody else is battling,” running backs coach Travis Burkett said after Thursday’s practice at Rebel Park.

The running game has been a strength for the Rebels, who have averaged at least 224.3 yards per game for three consecutive seasons.

Williams will replace Lexington Thomas, the second-leading rusher in program history at 3,551 yards. Williams set UNLV’s freshman rushing record with 763 yards in 2016 and beat out Thomas in training camp the following year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Among those in the group behind Williams is freshman Courtney Reese, a 1,000-yard back and sprinter from Miami. UNLV can play Reese up to four games without sacrificing a year of eligibility.

“With the new redshirt rule, we have so much flexibility,” Burkett said. “I would think we would see if guys are ready coming out of training camp. If they’re ready and they can help the team and then they play, you’ve got to make a decision based on how good they’re doing and what’s the cost/benefit analysis of how good they’re doing in comparison to another year of development.”

Position breakdown

Running back

Starter

Charles Williams, Jr., 5-9, 185

Second group

Tyree Jackson, Jr., 5-8, 175

Chad Magyar, So., 6-2, 215

Courtney Reese, Fr., 5-8, 160

Darran Williams, Jr., 5-11, 200

Notable

— Iopu “Joe” Tauiliili (6 feet 3 inches, 206 pounds) of Chaparral High School committed to the Rebels for the class of 2020. The quarterback completed 50.6 percent of his passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns last season as a junior. He’s expected to play linebacker at UNLV.

— Senior linebacker Javin White was poked in the eye about midway through practice and didn’t return. Junior wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson returned to practice as expected after missing the previous two with a minor ankle injury.

— Single-game tickets are on sale and available at the Thomas & Mack Center box office, through UNLVtickets.com or by calling 702-739-3267.

