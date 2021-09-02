Check out UNLV’s new black uniforms
UNLV is debuting new black uniforms for their season opener tonight.
Year two under Marcus Arroyo begins tonight for UNLV football as they host Eastern Washington at Allegiant Stadium.
But the season won’t be the only thing that’s new.
UNLV is debuting new black uniforms for their season opener tonight.
Picking up some ICE🧊in the NEW #BlackUnis from @OmegaMartUSA🛒
You guys need us to grab anything⁉️#BeatEWU #BEaREBEL
@MeowWolf @Nike @usnikefootball @UNISWAG @Apjthe1 pic.twitter.com/dxqbYT4Ayp
— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) September 1, 2021
Last season, UNLV unveiled four new helmets, three new jerseys and two new sets of cleats, including a white helmet, that the school had not used since it started its program in 1968.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 7 p.m.