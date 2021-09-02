98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
UNLV Football

Check out UNLV’s new black uniforms

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2021 - 2:24 pm
 
UNLV defensive end and Bishop Gorman grad Adam Plant Jr. shows off UNLV's new black uniforms at ...
UNLV defensive end and Bishop Gorman grad Adam Plant Jr. shows off UNLV's new black uniforms at OmegamArt at Area 15. (UNLV Athletics)
UNLV defensive end and Bishop Gorman grad Adam Plant Jr. shows off UNLV's new black uniforms at ...
UNLV defensive end and Bishop Gorman grad Adam Plant Jr. shows off UNLV's new black uniforms at OmegamArt at Area 15. (UNLV Athletics)

Year two under Marcus Arroyo begins tonight for UNLV football as they host Eastern Washington at Allegiant Stadium.

But the season won’t be the only thing that’s new.

UNLV is debuting new black uniforms for their season opener tonight.

Last season, UNLV unveiled four new helmets, three new jerseys and two new sets of cleats, including a white helmet, that the school had not used since it started its program in 1968.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 7 p.m.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
2
Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans
Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans
3
Woman assaulted, carjacked in Summerlin parking lot
Woman assaulted, carjacked in Summerlin parking lot
4
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
5
Raiders report: Patience pays off for Gerald McCoy
Raiders report: Patience pays off for Gerald McCoy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Erick Harper (UNLV Athletics)
UNLV names interim athletic director
By / RJ

UNLV senior associate athletic director Erick Harper has been elevated to interim athletic director, according to people with knowledge of the situation.