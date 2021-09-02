Check out UNLV’s new black uniforms

UNLV is debuting new black uniforms for their season opener tonight.

UNLV defensive end and Bishop Gorman grad Adam Plant Jr. shows off UNLV's new black uniforms at OmegamArt at Area 15. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV defensive end and Bishop Gorman grad Adam Plant Jr. shows off UNLV's new black uniforms at OmegamArt at Area 15. (UNLV Athletics)

Year two under Marcus Arroyo begins tonight for UNLV football as they host Eastern Washington at Allegiant Stadium.

But the season won’t be the only thing that’s new.

UNLV is debuting new black uniforms for their season opener tonight.

Last season, UNLV unveiled four new helmets, three new jerseys and two new sets of cleats, including a white helmet, that the school had not used since it started its program in 1968.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 7 p.m.