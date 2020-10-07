Check out UNLV’s new football uniforms

Perhaps the most noteworthy addition is a white helmet, which the school has not used since it started its program in 1968.

2020 UNLV Football Photos (Josh Hawkins/UNLV Photo Services)

The Rebels are returning to the football field this fall with a new coach, new stadium and now — new uniforms.

UNLV on Wednesday revealed four new helmets, three new jerseys and two new sets of cleats, all of which are produced by Nike and allow for 180 combinations. Perhaps the most noteworthy addition is a white helmet, which the school has not used since it started its program in 1968.

The Rebels are one of 11 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision that have not worn a white helmet in a game, the school said in a release.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter — a fresh slate — with a chance to write our own legacy here and to take this program somewhere it’s never been,” Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo said in a statement. “Introducing a white helmet is symbolic of our steps into the future.”

Arroyo was hired last December to replace Tony Sanchez and became the 12th coach in program history. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Oregon, which is located in Eugene, Oregon, where Nike was founded.

“Everything we do in this program, including how we present ourselves, has meaning,” Arroyo said. “The same is true of our uniform choices. The anthracite gray continues the use of a primary school color and is a reminder that we represent the University, faculty and staff, all current and former students — and particularly former players. It’s a constant reminder of who we are as a Rebel family.”

The Rebels returned to practice last month after the Mountain West approved an eight-game fall schedule. They open their season Oct. 24 against San Diego State in Carson, California, and will play their first game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 31 against rival UNR.

