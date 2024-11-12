College Football Hall of Famer, former UNLV coach John Robinson dies

John Robinson had two coaching stints at USC and one with the Los Angeles Rams. He also led UNLV to a victory over Arkansas in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl.

John Robinson, 63, smiles while introduced as the new UNLV football coach at a press conference at Richard Tam Alumni Center on Thursday morning. Robinson reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth close to $400,000 per year. photo by jeff scheid

John Robinson discusses the role his new recruits will play on building his football program at UNLV. RJ photo by Mike Salsbury

New Rebel Football head coach John Robinson shakes hands with Brandon Bair, left, and Danny Pacheco after UNLV sealed victory scoring a touchdown with 31 seconds left in the game against North Texas at Fouts Field in Denton, Texas Thursday, Sept. 2, 1999. RJ Photo by K.M. Cannon

New UNLV Football head coach John Robinson watches a missed extra point in the first quarter of the Rebel's matchup with the Mean Green of North Texas at Fouts Field in Denton, Texas Thursday, Sept. 2, 1999. RJ Photo by K.M. Cannon

UNLV head football coach John Robinson speaks during a press conference about the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl to be played Thursday, December 21, 2000 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Review-Journal photo by Amy Beth Bennett 12/07/00

UNLV President Carol Harter punches UNLV Football Coach and Athletic Director John Robinson at the UNLV boxing club Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2001, as boxing coach Skip Kelp, left, looks on. The pair were on hand to announce plans to name the club after the late chairman of the Nevada Athletic Commission Dr. Elias Ghanem. RJ Photo by K.M. Cannon

UNLV football coach John Robinson announces that he has relinquished his athletics director duties during a news conference at the school Tuesday, May 20, 2003. Robinson, who cited family health concerns as his reason for stepping down as A.D., said he will continue to serve as head coach of the Rebel football team. (RJ Photo/K.M. Cannon)

John Robinson, a College Football Hall of Fame coach at USC who late in his career tried to revive UNLV’s flagging program, died Monday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, due to complications from pneumonia. He was 89.

Robinson, most known for two stints at USC and one with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, coached the Rebels from 1999 to 2004, going 28-42.

“Probably the biggest thing I regret is we didn’t win a lot of close games,” Robinson once said.

His most successful season at UNLV occurred in 2000 when the Rebels went 8-5, including a 31-14 victory over Arkansas in the Las Vegas Bowl. It would be the Rebels’ last winning season and bowl appearance until 2013.

Robinson had other notable moments at UNLV, such as beating rival UNR five times in a row, winning twice at BYU and shocking No. 14 Wisconsin 23-5 in 2003 on the road.

Some bizarre moments also occurred under Robinson. In his second game at UNLV, on Sept. 11, 1999, he watched Baylor try to run up the score, but the Rebels forced a fumble on the game’s final play that Kevin Thomas returned 100 yards for a touchdown and 27-24 victory.

“The game was over if (Baylor) chose it to be over, and they tried to run an additional play,” Robinson once said. “That should be the film clip for every coach to remind you not to screw it up.”

Robinson also was on the sideline in 2002 when the lights went out in the fourth quarter of a home game against Wisconsin, leading to a number of conspiracy theories because the game did not last long enough to be considered official by Nevada’s sportsbooks.

That same season, assistant head coach John Jackson left Sam Boyd Stadium with three minutes left in regulation against Wyoming to help promote a boxing match. UNLV led by eight points at the time, but Wyoming forced overtime. The Rebels eventually won 49-48.

And Robinson, of course, was the coach at the time of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

His hire after the 1998 season made big news, and it brought a sense of legitimacy to a program known as among the country’s worst. The Rebels were coming off an 0-11 season, and had won just six games since their previous winning season or bowl appearance, in 1994.

“We were pretty much at rock bottom,” Robinson once said.

Robinson brought a buzz to the program, and he also was the catalyst behind some substantial changes. UNLV spent $18 million upgrading the stadium, and thanks to a $1 million donation installed synthetic grass on the practice fields.

His impact also was felt beyond the football program. Robinson was UNLV’s athletic director in 2002 and 2003. During his 17-month term, Robinson dealt with personal issues that included suffering a mild heart attack and coping with his then-wife Linda’s breast cancer.

Though Las Vegans will remember Robinson largely for the time he spent at UNLV, he is most known nationally for what he accomplished at USC and with the Rams.

Robinson went 104-35-4 at USC from 1976 to 1982 and from 1993 to 1997. He coached the Trojans to the 1978 national championship, won five Pacific-10 Conference titles and had three Rose Bowl victories. Robinson was selected in 2009 to the College Football Hall of Fame.

“Our relationship was a father-son-type relationship,” former USC and NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson once said. “I’ve known him since I was 6-years-old, and I can talk to him about pretty much anything.”

With the Rams from 1983 to 1991, Robinson went 79-74 with two appearances in the NFC Championship game.

He ended his coaching career by joining LSU’s staff in 2019 as a consultant. The Tigers won the national championship that season.