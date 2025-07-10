College Sports Chaos: What 5 departing schools meant to Mountain West

The five schools leaving the Mountain West for the Pac-12 won a lot of championships in recent years. That could open some doors for UNLV.

The Colorado State Rams basketball team is reflected into the Mountain West championship trophy as they celebrate punching their ticket to March Madness after winning the Mountain West tournament championship men’s basketball game between Boise State and Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Colorado State Rams celebrate winning the Mountain West tournament championship men’s basketball game between Boise State and Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (center) celebrates winning MVP at the Mountain West tournament championship men’s basketball game between Boise State and Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford celebrates winning the Mountain West tournament championship men’s basketball game between Boise State and Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It turns out the five defectors have somewhat had their way in Mountain West competition of late.

Those headed to the Pac-12 — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State — have captured more than their share of Mountain West regular-season and conference tournament titles the last four years.

Now that it appears both leagues are set for 2026-27 with the Pac-12 adding Texas State, it’s time to examine just how much the Mountain West will be losing.

Maybe as much as you might expect.

Maybe not.

Lady Rebels rule

Some numbers: The five departing schools have won 58 percent of the regular-season titles and 59 percent of the league tournament championships across all men’s and women’s sports the last four years.

They’ve been even more dominant in a few of the major sports.

Those five schools have won the last four football championships and three of the last four men’s basketball regular-season titles.

One of the sports that group hasn’t owned is women’s basketball, because UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque has built the Mountain West’s best program.

The Lady Rebels have won four straight regular-season crowns and three of the past four tournament titles.

“I think, especially with this upcoming season, it’s going to be a dogfight with the impending split on the horizon,” La Rocque said. “People are going to be really aggressive.

“I think it’s going to feel a little bit different for each sport with the five leaving. For women’s basketball, we’re losing some historically good programs. We’ll miss that a little.

“But some of what we’re adding — Grand Canyon is an NCAA Tournament team, UTEP is really well coached — I don’t think we’re going to take a step backwards. I don’t envision that. If anything, we could take a step forward.”

Football is a major key. Always has been. Always will be.

And Utah State, Fresno State and Boise State (twice) have proven to be the Mountain West’s best programs, having won the last four championships.

The Broncos are expected to be selected as this year’s preseason favorite when the league’s annual media days are held at Circa next week.

But new UNLV coach Dan Mullen could push his team to the front of the pack once the split occurs. The Rebels won a combined 20 games the past two seasons and that success is expected to continue with Mullen replacing Barry Odom, who departed for Purdue.

It might be a tad different in men’s basketball. Might not be.

NCAAs a must

Some of the Mountain West’s best programs are leaving for the Pac-12. Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State and San Diego State have all been NCAA Tournament-worthy of late, which means the Rebels under new coach Josh Pastner should have the same opportunity as Mullen’s team. To step up and be an annual contender.

UNLV hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013. It would be an incredible failure if the Rebels can’t end that streak once the five schools depart for the Pac-12, though it won’t be a given.

New Mexico should remain one of the Mountain West’s better basketball programs once the split occurs. New member Grand Canyon, which was welcomed into the Mountain West a year early Tuesday, has averaged 26 wins the past four seasons and reached three straight NCAA Tournaments. It should be competitive in basketball right away.

“They have a ton of money and resources,” La Rocque said. “They should have the biggest (name, image and likeness) budget in the league.

“It’s always harder to stay at the top. We feel it. We have to work for it. It’s a privilege. It takes a lot of discipline and work to remain where we’re at. It takes a lot of work to continue raising the bar.”

That’s what the new-look Mountain West will be aspiring to do in every sport.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.