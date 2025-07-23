Competition defines UNLV as training camp opens under Dan Mullen

UNLV opened its football training camp Wednesday under new coach Dan Mullen with a slew of transfers fighting for jobs across both lines of scrimmage.

Here are five offensive players to watch for UNLV football

UNLV enters Mullen’s 1st camp confident: ‘I think this is just the beginning’

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen reacts to questions at a news conference during Mountain West Media Days at the Circa hotel-casino on Thursday, July 17, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

This is what comes with so many new faces: Competition. Guys fighting for jobs all over the football field.

Guys bringing it every snap.

It’s how you can define UNLV’s football team this training camp, countless bodies new to the program searching for roles.

“It’s very important,” said senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie, one of the team’s returning standouts. “You’re either going to fold or you’re going to make something of yourself. Bringing that competition every day makes everyone come in and attack every rep. You’re fighting for a spot. You’re going to see that every day in camp.”

The Rebels opened training camp Wednesday with several transfers hitting the field. There isn’t just one position up for grabs. They’re strewn across both lines of scrimmage.

“It’s one thing I’ve monitored closely,” coach Dan Mullen said. “It’s my job to control that competitive flow with our team. Hopefully, it’s there every single day. You saw it today. You see it with our guys. They love to compete. If not, that’s something I have to jump in and make sure we’re doing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.