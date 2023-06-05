Coroner rules on death of UNLV football player

The defensive linemen was found in a studio bedroom in February.

People gather on the 47-yard lines on the field at Rebel Park at the Fertitta Football Complex during a vigil in memory of UNLV football player Ryan Keeler on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. Keeler passed away last week. A cause of death was not given. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV football player Ryan Keele (UNLV athletics)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday said they had determined what killed a UNLV football player earlier this year.

Ryan Keeler, 20, died Feb. 20 from cardiac dysrhythmia due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, according to a statement from a county spokesperson. His death was ruled natural.

The defensive linemen was found in a studio bedroom. The county said he had a fatal arrhythmia due to thickening of the heart muscle.

“We join the community and members of UNLV Athletics in mourning the loss of this rising football star and send our condolences to Ryan’s family and friends,” the county statement read.

