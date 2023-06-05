Coroner rules on death of UNLV football player
The defensive linemen was found in a studio bedroom in February.
The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday said they had determined what killed a UNLV football player earlier this year.
Ryan Keeler, 20, died Feb. 20 from cardiac dysrhythmia due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, according to a statement from a county spokesperson. His death was ruled natural.
The defensive linemen was found in a studio bedroom. The county said he had a fatal arrhythmia due to thickening of the heart muscle.
“We join the community and members of UNLV Athletics in mourning the loss of this rising football star and send our condolences to Ryan’s family and friends,” the county statement read.
