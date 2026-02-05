Dan Mullen doesn’t downplay expectations for UNLV football in 2nd season

UNLV’s second-year coach, whose roster didn’t need to be overhauled this season, said a Mountain West championship should always be the goal for the Rebels.

UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen speaks to media ahead of the 2026 football season on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Fertitta Football Complex on UNLV’s campus. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s the thing: Expectations don’t bother Dan Mullen.

Maybe because his are always higher than anyone else.

The UNLV football coach gave more of a “State of the Program” address to local media Wednesday on national signing day.

It’s different this year than last, Mullen’s first running the program. Back when the Rebels had a few returning starters and a majority of the roster was made up of new faces.

Now, the split is more than 50-50 of those returning. Now, there are several players in the program who know what to expect.

“The old guys are stepping up, leading the way,” Mullen said. “Not just the standards and expectations of how to perform, but just understanding what the workouts are about, what different drills we are doing.

“I talked to (strength and conditioning coach) Tanner (Maher), and we’re just so far ahead of where we were last year. Our returning players are in such better shape than when we took over. The new guys can walk in and play follow the leader. It’s not just everybody looking around the room doing it for the first time.”

Quarterback talk

With the beginning of spring practice set for March 26, Mullen spoke on several topics, including what should be an interesting competition at quarterback.

The Rebels signed Jackson Arnold out of the transfer portal. He’s the kind of dual-threat quarterback who has flourished under Mullen.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound Arnold was a five-star prospect out of high school in Denton, Texas, and who played two seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Auburn.

He will be competing with returner Alex Orji, who suffered a season-ending leg injury against UCLA in September.

If all goes as planned, Orji should be able to throw at some point during spring ball. Mullen has said he expects Orji to be 100 percent by summer.

Anthony Colandrea was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year last season as UNLV’s quarterback before transferring to Nebraska.

Things probably won’t look the same from the position in 2026.

“We’ll be different, that’s for sure,” Mullen said. “You’re always playing to the strengths of your players. The quarterback position is one I’ve got to make sure I’m putting those guys in a position to succeed.”

New duties

Mullen will also add duties to his game-day routine. Special teams coordinator Adam Scheier left the program for Florida State, but Mullen won’t replace the specific spot.

He will call the special teams plays with help from analyst Mitch Singler.

“I think I’m much more comfortable now,” Mullen said. “We’re in year two, the whole program, everybody’s in a much more comfortable position, which opens me up to be more involved in specific areas. And one of the ones I’ve always done a lot with is special teams.”

He thinks the program fell short last season despite producing a 10-4 record and a berth in the Frisco Bowl. He thinks that anything but a Mountain West championship and postseason success isn’t good enough.

He thinks the expectations within the team and outside it should be of a championship-caliber side annually.

Ohio beat the Rebels 17-10 in the Frisco Bowl.

“There was disappointment with last year’s team,” Mullen said. “To win the Mountain West championship is what we can control. And we fell one game short. I think there’s a drive within the locker room to finish that this year. We embrace those expectations. We kind of peaked. We played a great defensive game at the bowl and just decided to play our worst offensive game of the year.

“I don’t want to downplay the success we had. I thought we did a really good job. The coaches, the players, did an amazing job. Winning 10 games is not something to be taken lightly. But our expectations were higher last year and will continue to be higher. Hopefully, everybody embraces those in the community, the city, the university, our alumni.”

