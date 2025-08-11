108°F
UNLV Football

Dan Mullen to address media after UNLV football practice

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen smiles as he takes questions at a news conference during Mo ...
UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen smiles as he takes questions at a news conference during Mountain West Media Days at the Circa hotel-casino on Thursday, July 17, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2025 - 2:02 pm
 

UNLV football coach Dan Mullen is expected to address the media Monday after his team’s workout at the Raiders’ practice facility.

The Rebels are practicing at the Raiders’ headquarters for the second time in four days. They held their second fall scrimmage there Friday.

UNLV is preparing for its season opener against Idaho State at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

