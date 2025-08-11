Dan Mullen to address media after UNLV football practice
The Rebels, who open the season Aug. 23 against Idaho State, will work out for the second time in four days Monday at the Raiders’ practice facility in Henderson.
UNLV football coach Dan Mullen is expected to address the media Monday after his team’s workout at the Raiders’ practice facility.
The Rebels are practicing at the Raiders’ headquarters for the second time in four days. They held their second fall scrimmage there Friday.
UNLV is preparing for its season opener against Idaho State at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Allegiant Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.