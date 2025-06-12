Defensive coordinator who left UNLV after short stint finds new role

Zach Arnett, who resigned his position as defensive coordinator on new UNLV coach Dan Mullen’s staff in April, is headed to a Florida school.

Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett protests an official's call during the second half of the team's college football game against Kentucky in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Former UNLV defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will join Florida State’s football program as an analyst for the 2025 season, according to 247Sports.

Arnett resigned his position on new UNLV coach Dan Mullen’s staff in April for personal reasons.

Associate coach Paul Guenther, the former Raiders defensive coordinator, was then named the Rebels’ interim defensive coordinator.

UNLV did not provide details on the reasons behind Arnett’s decision to leave.

Arnett was hired at UNLV after spending a season as an analyst at Ole Miss. Arnett was Mississippi State’s coach for parts of two seasons before that.

He was hired to be Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator in 2020, then was put in charge of the team on an interim basis after coach Mike Leach died in December 2022.

Arnett was given the job full-time but was fired with two games remaining in his first full season. The Bulldogs went 5-6 under him.

