Defensive expert returns to UNLV coaching staff under Mullen

Defensive coordinator Mike Scherer communicates with defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mike Scherer is returning to the UNLV football coaching staff.

Scherer, who helped build one of the most successful defenses in school history, will oversee linebackers for second-year coach Dan Mullen.

Scherer returns to Las Vegas just one season removed from a two-year run as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach under Barry Odom.

The Rebels won 20 games over those two seasons and reached consecutive Mountain West championship games. UNLV also made consecutive bowl games for the first time.

The Rebels from 2023-24 forced 50 turnovers, including 34 interceptions. UNLV was also a Top 25 team nationally in sacks (67) and tackles-for-loss in those combined seasons.

Scherer spent this past season as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach under Odom at Purdue.

