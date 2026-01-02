56°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

Defensive expert returns to UNLV coaching staff under Mullen

Defensive coordinator Mike Scherer communicates with defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) during t ...
Defensive coordinator Mike Scherer communicates with defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Air Force Falcons defensive back Korey Johnson (2) attempts to trip UNLV running back Jai' ...
UNLV standout running back announces return for senior season
John Saccenti stands on the sidelines during the first half of the Vegas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec ...
Graney: Saccenti needs to have major role in CFP title game
UNLV offensive line coach reportedly heading to USF
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen within the Fertitta Football Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in ...
RJ columnist Ed Graney’s 5 favorite stories of 2025
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2026 - 3:56 pm
 

Mike Scherer is returning to the UNLV football coaching staff.

Scherer, who helped build one of the most successful defenses in school history, will oversee linebackers for second-year coach Dan Mullen.

Scherer returns to Las Vegas just one season removed from a two-year run as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach under Barry Odom.

The Rebels won 20 games over those two seasons and reached consecutive Mountain West championship games. UNLV also made consecutive bowl games for the first time.

The Rebels from 2023-24 forced 50 turnovers, including 34 interceptions. UNLV was also a Top 25 team nationally in sacks (67) and tackles-for-loss in those combined seasons.

Scherer spent this past season as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach under Odom at Purdue.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES