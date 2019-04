UNLV's defensive end Jameer Outsey, right, defends offensive lineman Nathan Jacobson (64) during team practice on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Former UNLV offensive lineman Nathan Jacobson will receive a tryout from the Denver Broncos in their rookie minicamp in less than two weeks.

Jacobson (6 feet 5 inches, 280 pounds) was honorable-mention All-Mountain West the past three seasons.

