Depth paying off for UNLV football during undefeated start

UNLV football coach Dan Mullen tells recruits they’ll have a chance to get on the field for his team. The start to the Rebels’ season proves he’s a man of his word.

UNLV wide receiver Kayden McGee blocks a punt which was returned for a touchdown during their game against University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Laramie.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea looks to throw the ball during their game against University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Laramie.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea stiff arms University of Wyoming safety Andrew Johnson during their game at War Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Laramie.

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) runs to the end zone as wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) and i1d track him during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) runs to the end zone as Idaho State Bengals safety Jayden Bell (5) trails during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea calls and audible during their game against University of Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Laramie.

It’s one of the areas UNLV football can point to when recruiting players out of high school or the transfer portal.

Guys get the opportunity to play.

Depth is an absolute strength for the Rebels.

It’s been obvious during their 5-0 start to the season. Different players are making names for themselves on a weekly basis.

UNLV hopes that continues to be the case when it hosts Air Force at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

“I’m really happy with (the depth),” coach Dan Mullen said. “It’s uncomfortable for coaches sometimes to rotate guys and they just play starters. But this is how we practice. We develop players. There is a lot of opportunity for guys to play and keep fresh and — knock on wood — hopefully it keeps us healthy for a long period of time.”

The Rebels’ depth shined in their 31-17 win at Wyoming on Saturday, when the game was played on a snow-covered field.

Freshman wide receiver Kayden McGee blocked one punt and recovered another for a touchdown. That earned him Mountain West freshman and special teams player of the week honors.

McGee also pushed a Cam Brown punt toward the field of play, where it was downed at the 7-yard line. He downed another Brown punt at the 2-yard line.

“Schematically, I think you put in a plan, and it’s about guys executing and understanding their roles,” Mullen said. “It wasn’t just Kayden making plays. It was the guys all doing their jobs. If you do your job, sometimes making a play is not making the play. Just be where you’re supposed to be. Special teams definitely won us that game.

“I didn’t see anybody breathing heavily (in the altitude). That takes buy-in. Guys understand at practice they’re playing for reps. They’re competing in our program. They want to compete. The more depth we have, the better we are in a long football season.”

Speaking of depth

Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas is one of the best running backs in the Mountain West. The junior is averaging 8.02 yards per carry, which ranks ninth nationally among players with at least four rushing attempts per game. Thomas is also averaging just 12 carries a game.

UNLV has one of the deepest running back rooms in school history, and it’s taking advantage. Senior Keyvone Lee and junior Jaylon Glover are getting opportunities.

“You see (Thomas) fresh during the game,” Mullen said. “We have a pretty good rotation of backs. Each one brings something a little bit different to the table. It actually makes you more multiple as an offense. (Thomas) is a big-time playmaker, and for us to have the ability to keep him healthy in the short and long term is huge.”

Said Thomas: “Just making sure my body is well and being ready for every game, doing all the little stuff to make sure I’m straight and ready. For me, I can’t worry about my workload. All I can do is what I can control. I’m appreciative of what I get, and I’ll do everything I can to help this team win.

“I feel great about what’s happening with the team. We expected to be 5-0. But you can’t get complacent.”

Comparing Colandrea

It’s not the first time the comparison has been made. Many believe UNLV junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea reminds them of 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

Mullen, who coached against Manziel at Mississippi State — “We couldn’t catch him,” Mullen said — can see why the comparison gets made.

“I hate comparing players, but when you watch (Colandrea) make certain plays, it’s kind of that same way,” Mullen said. “They’re similar size-wise, but it’s the ability to extend plays and change arm angles and the speed out of the pocket and on the perimeter. (Colandrea) is going to leave it on the line every time he’s out there trying to make things happen.

“That’s probably a decent comparison on the field. They’d probably have a heck of a time off the field, too.”

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.