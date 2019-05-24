Desert Pines High wide receiver transferring to UNLV from USC

Randal Grimes hopes to be eligible to play this season. UNLV has applied for a waiver for Grimes, but the NCAA has not made a decision.

Senior Randal Grimes signs to play college football for University of Southern California at Desert Pines High School, Las Vegas, February. 1, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Wide receiver Randal Grimes, a Desert Pines High School product, announced Thursday that he is transferring from Southern California to UNLV.

Grimes (6 feet 4 inches, 205 pounds) hopes to be eligible to play this season. UNLV has applied for a waiver for Grimes, but the NCAA has not made a decision. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“He’s a special kid,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “We were real proud he had the opportunity to go play at SC. We’re just as excited he has decided to come and play here and has a chance to be with his family and help the program move forward.”

HEY REB VEGAS LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/XdahTpGAPO — LOADING……. (@RandaRandal) May 24, 2019

Grimes previously announced he was transferring from USC to Minnesota.

“However, it was in Gods plan for me to see another path and I will not be attending Minnesota,” Grimes wrote Thursday on Instagram and Twitter. “That being said, I want to thank (UNLV) coach Sanchez and (wide receivers) coach Ced (Cedric Cormier) for believing in me. I want to thank everyone that works with athletics and academics at UNLV for welcoming (me) with open arms.”

Grimes played in three games last season but did not have any catches.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.