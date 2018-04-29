Devonte Boyd, 2 others sign contracts with NFL teams

Three more players with local ties signed NFL contracts as undrafted free agents. Four players have signed overall, and two others were drafted.

UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd has signed a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Three more players with local ties signed NFL contracts as undrafted free agents.

UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd (6 feet 1 inch, 185 pounds) signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Boyd, who went to Basic High School, finished third in UNLV history with 198 receptions and second with 3,242 yards.

Rebels cornerback Robert Jackson (6-2, 205) signed with the Indianapolis Colts. He made 41 tackles and broke up seven passes last season.

Nebraska offensive tackle Nick Gates (6-5, 307), who went to Bishop Gorman High, signed with the New York Giants. He left a year early to turn pro.

As reported earlier, UNLV defensive tackle Mike Hughes Jr. (6-2, 315) signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hughes, who went to Palo Verde High, was second-team All-Mountain West last season after making 53 tackles, including seven for loss and two sacks.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.