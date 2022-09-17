94°F
jeff_german
UNLV Football

Doug Brumfield, Aidan Robbins spark UNLV to decisive win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2022 - 3:25 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2022 - 3:37 pm
North Texas Mean Green running back Oscar Adaway III (27) leans back to score over a tackle att ...
North Texas Mean Green running back Oscar Adaway III (27) leans back to score over a tackle attempt by UNLV Rebels linebacker Fred Thompkins (10) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels defensive back BJ Harris (21) takes a cleat to the chin while blocking a kick by No ...
UNLV Rebels defensive back Spencer Briggs (21) takes a cleat to the chin while blocking a kick by North Texas Mean Green punter Bernardo Rodriguez (32) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The UNLV Rebels take the field versus the North Texas Mean Green for the first half of their NC ...
The UNLV Rebels take the field versus the North Texas Mean Green for the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels fans celebrate a score over the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of the ...
UNLV Rebels fans celebrate a score over the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels fans celebrate a score over the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of the ...
UNLV Rebels fans celebrate a score over the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield and junior running back Aidan Robbins accounted for seven touchdowns as UNLV routed North Texas 58-27 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Brumfield completed 21 of 27 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Robbins rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

