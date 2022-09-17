Doug Brumfield, Aidan Robbins spark UNLV to decisive win
Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield and junior running back Aidan Robbins accounted for seven touchdowns as UNLV routed North Texas 58-27 Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
Brumfield completed 21 of 27 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Robbins rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
