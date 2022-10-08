78°F
jeff_german
UNLV Football

Doug Brumfield injured in UNLV’s blowout loss at San Jose State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2022 - 10:53 pm
 
UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo is shown at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in L ...
UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo is shown at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield left the game with an injury in the first half Friday night, and the Rebels were blown out 40-7 by San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

The Rebels fell to 4-2 and 2-1 in the Mountain West.

UNLV sophomore Cameron Friel replaced Brumfield and threw for 153 yards and a touchdown. Running back Aidan Robbins had 55 yards rushing on 13 attempts.

Rebels linebacker Fred Thompkins was ejected in the first half for targeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

