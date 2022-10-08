Doug Brumfield injured in UNLV’s blowout loss at San Jose State

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield left the game with an injury in the first half, and the Rebels were blown out by San Jose State on Friday night at CEFCU Stadium.

UNLV sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield left the game with an injury in the first half Friday night, and the Rebels were blown out 40-7 by San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

The Rebels fell to 4-2 and 2-1 in the Mountain West.

UNLV sophomore Cameron Friel replaced Brumfield and threw for 153 yards and a touchdown. Running back Aidan Robbins had 55 yards rushing on 13 attempts.

Rebels linebacker Fred Thompkins was ejected in the first half for targeting.

