Dramatic moments mark UNLV-Hawaii football series

UNLV plays Hawaii at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium in the Ninth Island Showdown. It’s the Rebels’ most intense rival outside of UNR.

UNLV Rebels defensive back Robert Jackson (24) lies on the ground as teammates celebrate after defeating the Hawaii Warriors 31-23 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

UNLV and Hawai‘i will play for the Island Showdown Trophy which was revealed at Lied Athletic Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

UNLV kicker Nolan Kohorst celebrates after making a 44-yard field goal to beat Hawaii 39-37 at Sam Boyd Stadium on October 12, 2013. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV running back Lexington Thomas (3) after a second quarter touchdown against Hawaii during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV Rebels celebrate after defeating the Hawaii Warriors 31-23 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

From controversial calls to wild comebacks to fantastic finishes, the UNLV-Hawaii series has had just about everything that would be expected in such an intense rivalry.

The teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Ninth Island Showdown as the Rebels (2-7, 0-5 Mountain West) will try to extend their winning streak against Hawaii (6-4, 3-3) at Sam Boyd Stadium to six games in a row.

“Every time I go back home, there are bragging rights,” said UNLV safety Soli Afalava, who is from Oahu’s North Shore. “So I always tell the boys, ‘We’ve got to give it our all this game. Just do it for me.’ If we win, then I give it to (my friends) a little bit. If they win, they give it to me a little bit.”

Though UNLV has beaten the Rainbow Warriors three of the past four meetings and nine of 15, many games could’ve gone either way.

Here is a brief recent history between UNLV and its most intense rival outside of UNR:

— With Las Vegas Bowl bid on the line for the Rebels in 2000, UNLV won 34-32 in Honolulu when a Hawaii 2-point conversion pass was low and incomplete with 1:58 remaining.

— Rebels quarterback Omar Clayton completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Payne with 36 seconds left to win 34-33 at Sam Boyd in 2009.

— The Warriors spent the week in Las Vegas before the 2011 game, and the players were rumored to have partied during their stay. Whatever the cause, Hawaii didn’t look like an 18½-point favorite and got routed by the Rebels 40-20.

— UNLV blew a 19-point fourth-quarter lead at home in 2013, but got bailed out when Nolan Kohorst made a 44-yard field goal as time expired in a 39-37 victory.

— The most controversial game took place in 2014 at Aloha Stadium. UNLV quarterback Blake Decker completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Barnhill with 15 seconds left for a 35-31 lead. Wide receiver Marcus Sullivan and running back George Naufahu, who were on the sideline and didn’t have on their helmets, ran to celebrate with their teammates. They each were hit with unsportsmanlike penalties, and officials marked off 30 yards instead of 15 on the ensuing kickoff.

Hawaii took advantage to get the ball at UNLV’s 42, and reached the Rebels’ 20 with five seconds remaining. Warriors quarterback Ikaika Woolsey then scrambled and threw away the pass, leaving a second on the clock. He connected with Marcus Kemp on the following play for the touchdown and 37-35 victory.

— UNLV got revenge in its return to Hawaii in 2016, with Evan Pantels making a 28-yard field goal with 49 seconds left for a 41-38 victory. It was the Rebels’ first victory in Honolulu since 2000.

— Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro came off the bench in last season’s game at Aloha Stadium to throw three touchdown passes in the final 12 minutes to rally Hawaii to a 35-28 victory. UNLV had led 28-13.

“It’s been a tight game since I’ve been here,” Rebels fifth-year coach Tony Sanchez said. “We expect to play well and … hopefully come out on top.”

