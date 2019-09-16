ESPNU picks up UNLV-Wyoming football game

UNLV’s football game at Wyoming on Sept. 28 will be at 5 p.m. and televised on ESPNU.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Rebels’ Oct. 12 game at Vanderbilt is the only one awaiting a time and TV announcement.

UNLV (1-2) is off this week.

