ESPNU picks up UNLV-Wyoming football game
UNLV’s football game at Wyoming on Sept. 28 will be at 5 p.m. and televised on ESPNU.
UNLV’s football game at Wyoming on Sept. 28 will be at 5 p.m. and televised on ESPNU.
The Rebels’ Oct. 12 game at Vanderbilt is the only one awaiting a time and TV announcement.
UNLV (1-2) is off this week.
More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.