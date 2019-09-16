95°F
UNLV Football

ESPNU picks up UNLV-Wyoming football game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2019 - 11:02 am
 
Updated September 16, 2019 - 11:03 am

UNLV’s football game at Wyoming on Sept. 28 will be at 5 p.m. and televised on ESPNU.

The Rebels’ Oct. 12 game at Vanderbilt is the only one awaiting a time and TV announcement.

UNLV (1-2) is off this week.

