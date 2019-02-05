James Baldwin III, a 27-year-old former minor league baseball player and a recent junior college defensive end and punter, has enrolled at UNLV where he will play football.

James Baldwin III (Twitter/@baldwin_iii)

Baldwin (6 feet 4 inches, 225 pounds) made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

I publicly want to announce that I have been enrolled at UNLV since the semester began and I am 110% committed to furthering my academic and athletic career at UNLV! Beyond thankful for this amazing opportunity @UNLVSanchez @CoachTSkip @CoachTSamuels & the entire #UNLVfb staff — James Baldwin iii (@baldwin_iii) February 4, 2019

He made 11 tackles last season that included two for loss and a sack. Baldwin also averaged 31.3 yards per punt.

Baldwin played six seasons of rookie and Class A minor league baseball after being drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010. He batted a career .228 with 42 home runs and 200 RBIs.

