UNLV Football

Ex-minor league baseball player opts for football at UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2019 - 4:27 pm
 
Updated February 4, 2019 - 4:57 pm

James Baldwin III, a 27-year-old former minor league baseball player and a recent junior college defensive end and punter, has enrolled at UNLV where he will play football.

Baldwin (6 feet 4 inches, 225 pounds) made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

He made 11 tackles last season that included two for loss and a sack. Baldwin also averaged 31.3 yards per punt.

Baldwin played six seasons of rookie and Class A minor league baseball after being drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010. He batted a career .228 with 42 home runs and 200 RBIs.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in UNLV Football
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
UNLV Football Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like