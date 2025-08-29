Ex-UNLV football standouts fall short of making NFL 53-man rosters

Despite the UNLV football team’s turnaround the past two seasons, none of the Rebels’ former standouts made an NFL 53-man roster.

Graney: Start of Dan Mullen Era could have been a lot worse for UNLV

UNLV QBs get high marks from Mullen: ‘I thought they played fantastic’

UNLV looks for improvement in 2nd game after struggling in opener

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the college football game against the Syracuse Orange at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Despite the UNLV football team’s turnaround the past two seasons, the Rebels were not represented on any initial NFL 53-man rosters.

Wide receiver Ricky White III, a seventh-round pick by Seattle during April’s draft and the first UNLV player selected since 2010, was signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad Wednesday.

Linebacker Jackson Woodard, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, was signed to the Texans’ practice squad after he went undrafted. Safety Johnathan Baldwin was signed to the Packers’ practice squad after he made 36 starts in four seasons at UNLV.

None of the other former UNLV standouts who were invited to NFL training camps signed.

Offensive lineman Tiger Shanks was the fifth overall pick in the Canadian Football League draft and plays for the Montreal Alouettes.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.