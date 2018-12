Former UNLV running back Lexington Thomas will play in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 19 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Lexington Thomas (3) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against Air Force Falcons in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lexington Thomas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Former UNLV running back Lexington Thomas will play in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 19 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

He rushed for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns this season and was named second-team All-Mountain West.

Thomas is second all time at UNLV with 3,551 yards rushing and first with 40 rushing touchdowns and 43 TDs overall.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.