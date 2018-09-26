Ex-UNLV star Beau Bell named GM of Arena Football team

Beau Bell, one of the greatest defensive players in UNLV history, was named on Wednesday general manager and assistant head coach of the Philadelphia Soul.

LOUIE TRAUB/REBEL NATION UNLV linebacker Beau Bell (2) eyes Air Force quarterback Shaun Carney (5) as the ball is snapped on a play during the Rebels' 31-14 loss to the Falcons in Colorado Springs, Colo. Saturday Oct. 6, 2007. LOUIE TRAUB/REBEL NATION UNLV linebacker Beau Bell (2) eyes Air Force quarterback Shaun Carney (5) as the ball is snapped on a play during the Rebels' 31-14 loss to the Falcons in Colorado Springs, Colo. Saturday Oct. 6, 2007.

UNLV linebacker Beau Bell (2) flattens Wisconsin running back P.J. Hill (39) during the Rebels' 20-13 loss to the Badgers at Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2007. Louie Traub/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV senior linebacker Beau Bell enters the field for his last home game of his college career at Sam Boyd Stadium, Saturday Nov. 10, 2007. Louie Traub/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV senior linebacker Beau Bell appears during the football awards banquet on campus Dec. 7, 2007. Louie Traub/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Beau Bell, one of the greatest defensive players in UNLV history, was named Wednesday general manager and assistant head coach of the Philadelphia Soul.

“Receiving this title shows the confidence that the Soul ownership, front office and coach have in myself and my abilities,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to bringing back championships for this organization and our fans.”

The Soul are the two-time defending Arena Football League champions.

Bell was Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2007 after leading the conference with 126 tackles and five forced fumbles. He also had 9½ tackles for loss, including three sacks, and a team-high four interceptions.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Bell in the fourth round in 2008. He went on to become one of the AFL’s top players and was named league defensive player of the year in 2017.

