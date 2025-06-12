Ex-UNLV star finds home in UFL, to play for championship

Former UNLV linebacker Javin White now plays for the United Football League’s Michigan Panthers, who play the DC Defenders on Saturday in the championship game.

Chicago Bears linebacker Javin White (60) runs after the ball during an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday Aug. 21, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Javin White says his years as a UNLV football player was more a steppingstone for life. The relationships he built. Those friends in the administration of which he still keeps in contact.

“I was really happy there,” White said. “I wish we would have won a few more games, but a lot of people did also. It was one of those culture schools. A lot of people look at it like it’s just Las Vegas and a lot of partying, but it was a close-knit school. It set a good foundation for me.”

One he has carried on throughout his career.

White, 28, is now a linebacker for the Michigan Panthers of the United Football League, and he will play in the championship game against the DC Defenders on Saturday in The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

He’s in a second year with the Panthers after spending time in the NFL with three teams, including the Raiders in 2020 and 2021 when Jon Gruden was coach.

White was active for four games while also on the team’s practice squad.

He also had short stints with the Jets and Bears. An undrafted free agent in 2020, he learned fast what it meant to be at the highest level of football.

The real world

“It all gave me time to really mature and be an adult leaving college and going into the real world,” White said. “Of understanding how things work and being able to experience the NFL lifestyle. I enjoyed being around some really good veterans. My time with the Raiders included a lot of good guys who helped me.

“The NFL is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. The physicality part never changes. Everybody gets bigger and stronger. But it’s the mental aspect and how you carry yourself that matters most. If you’re not ready for that, you won’t last long.”

A member of UNLV’s all-decade team at linebacker, White saw action in 43 games and started 29 from 2016 to 2019.

During his time with the Rebels, he accounted for 201 tackles and 3½ sacks. He ranked sixth in school history with nine interceptions and third in forced fumbles with seven.

He was all over the field. Played some safety and cornerback, too.

He seems to have found a home in the UFL, the spring league formed by the merger of the XFL and USFL in 2024. He doesn’t spend every waking moment dreaming of a return to the NFL.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a dream anymore,” White said. “I’ve done it. I feel like I knocked it off my checklist. I’m happy where my feet are right now, and I’m just trying to see what the next chapter of my life might be. I always cherished my time in the league. If it happened again, it happens. If it doesn’t, I won’t be mad.

“You have to remember that there is a new group of guys coming into the league every year fresh out of college. Some are advanced and ready, and some are projects. But there’s always a new set of them. With that, you really have to be on top of your game. Tip of the hat to those guys who can stay there a long time.”

Depth of talent

White says time in the UFL has helped him enjoy football again. That the league is full of good players. Some who had their shot in the NFL and are trying to get back, and others who might have been overlooked and are hoping to make a name for themselves.

That it’s a good mix of competitive players and a league far deeper with talent than some might believe.

“It’s not the big show, but there is some great competition out there,” White said. “The league is improving every year. I love football and love being around a great group of guys.

“And playing for any championship is taken very seriously, even if it’s in Pop Warner. It’s nice to be playing for this championship. Football is America’s game, and the UFL is still building. There is a lot of opportunity for guys who want to play.”

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.